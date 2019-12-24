Ed Sheeran reveals that he has lost 50 pounds in six months, and that's how he did it

When Ed Sheeran was in the United States last summer finishing his two years Divide On the tour, he says he weighed about 15 or 16 stones, weighing between 210 and 225 pounds. But now, just six months later, Sheeran says he has dropped to 12 stones, which is 168 pounds!

the Yours form singer recently visited the British podcast Behand The Medaland said it was his time in the United States that made him gain weight.

"It's always America that catches me. United States in buses," said the 28-year-old singer. "You finish a concert in the United States, you get a tray of chicken wings, you sit in the back of the bus, you watch The Simpsons, drink a couple of bottles of wine, but that's every day. "

Sheeran said that once he finished his journey and stopped bad eating habits, plus the daily dose of alcohol, he began to exercise, which is something he had not done as an adult. The singer / songwriter explained that he did not play the exercise for a long time. When I was a kid, I really played sports, but when he got into music and started smoking, "everything went out the window."

Three years ago, Sheeran finally quit smoking. And, after he decided to try the exercise, he ended up loving it. The HI exercise routine includes 45 minutes of running each morning followed by squats or swimming.

Sheeran says he likes to exercise because it helps him to disconnect and disconnect from the world for a short time each day. He said he can't check emails or watch TV shows, and instead he's talking to someone or thinking, and that's a really good thing.

After the massive success of his Divide album and tour, which raised $ 432 million, Sheeran revealed on Instagram this week that he will take a break for a while to live his life and create new things to write about. It is on pause of both music and social networks because things have been "a little non-stop,quot; in recent months, which means it is time to "take a breath,quot;.

"The era and the,quot; Divide "tour changed my life in many ways, but now it's over, it's time to go out and see more of the world," Ed Sheeran wrote. "I will be out of all social networks until it is time to return."


