Ed Sheeran announces & # 39; Another Break & # 39; of the music

In the post he shares on his Instagram account, the creator of hits & # 39; Shape of You & # 39; He promises his & # 39; amazing & # 39; Fans & # 39; who will return with some new music when the time is right & # 39 ;.

Ed Sheeran He is taking a break from music while planning to "go out and see a little more of the world".

The creator of hits "Shape of You", 28, has enjoyed a successful year, after finishing his gigantic two-year Divide Tour, the largest collection in history.

And after it was revealed that the singer took home the staggering $ 95 million (£ 73.4 million) this year, he turned to Instagram to announce the pause.

In a subtitled publication, "BRB", the star of & # 39; Perfect & # 39; wrote: "Hello everyone. I will go to another break again.

"The era of Divide and the tour changed my life in many ways, but now everything is over, it's time to go out and see a little more of the world," he explained. "I've been a little non-stop since 2017, so I'm going to take a break to travel, write and read. I'll be out of all social networks until it's time to come back."

Ed added: "To all my family and friends, see you when I see you, and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to come back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little longer to really have something about what to write

In addition to his career achievements, the star also married longtime partner Cherry Seaborn in January, and the two appeared together in Ed's new video for their song "Put It All on Me."

"A lot of love x".