Driving the Mercedes W10, winner of the F1 title: internal history

Part One: Karun Chandhok has a rare opportunity to drive the Mercedes W10 2019

The phone rang and it was our Sky Sports F1 boss Scott Young. "Do you feel like driving the current Mercedes car in Silverstone for a day?" He obviously knew what the answer would be!

All racing drivers in the world, in any category, look at Formula 1 and think: "I wonder how the car that is winning the championship should be."

F1 has been the pinnacle of our sport now for 70 years and the fact that only half a dozen drivers can compete today with a top car capable of winning races generates many jealous race drivers worldwide.

Now, we have to give a lot of credit to the Mercedes F1 team. They are in the midst of an extraordinary career of success since 2014. They don't really need the publicity to invite someone other than their existing drivers to the cabin. But surprisingly, the team was completely open to the idea of ​​leaving me, someone who had never driven one of their cars before, to try and experience what Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have had at their disposal to deliver an incredible sixth consecutive builder & # 39 ; world championship for the team.

What made the 2019 Mercedes car special?

The W10 was a very good car this season.

The only weaknesses he showed were some cooling problems in the hottest races and a shortage of top speed in the standings against his rivals in red. In 2018, it could be said that Ferrari had a faster car for more races than Mercedes, but it is safe to say that during the 2019 season, the small army of people in Brackley and Brixworth delivered another gem.

Of course, statistically Mercedes has not been so dominant this year compared to its first years of success in this hybrid era V6, but the opposition was not so strong between 2014 and 2016. Mercedes had to recover from a complicated start in pre during the tests in season and he did it in style with five 1-2 finals unprecedented at the beginning of the season.

The victory in the classification of the builders with four races ahead showed that the W10 has certainly been the best car of the 2019 F1 season.

Given that this was one of the race cars, and not just an old one used for exhibition races, I felt a real responsibility to drive it properly and fast enough to experience it, but also to return it in one piece. Waiting for the Hamilton fan club to throw me abuse for damaging his car was not something I expected, much less an awkward conversation with the team leader, Toto Wolff!

Fortunately for me, although I do not have a complete driving program this year, I have maintained a reasonable level of physical training and have driven several other cars this year. I did a panic-induced neck training during the three weeks between the phone call and the day at Silverstone because I learned at the beginning of my career that not being fit not only affects your performance, but also means that you really can't enjoy the experience. of driving so much.

Preparing for Silverstone

The team at Brackley was very good preparing me for the day.

Despite the fact that for them it was a day of filming and essentially should have been a bit cheerful, everyone took it very professionally. The Sky Sports F1 team and I had the opportunity to spend a couple of days solving the seat adjustment and also spend time in the simulator, which they were happy to record, unlike many other teams that are very reserved when it comes to his sims.

The adjustment of my seat turned out to be a fairly simple process thanks to the combination and combination of the Valtteri seat, the steering wheel and the steering column of Lewis, and the pedals of Esteban Ocon. Easy peasy! Then I had a session with the engineers, I checked all the controls on the steering wheel and I had the opportunity to see all the options in terms of the power unit, the brakes, the differential and the reliability side in case we had a problem. in the path.

What emerged was the attention to detail they put. Yes, the team has almost 1000 full-time employees now in Brackley and, therefore, can help people solve problems, but the reality is that they still have to think about possible areas to gain performance, think of a way to implement a tool to get that performance and then run it so that the driver can earn that lap time on the track.

It would not be right for me to disclose the exact details of what they are doing, but each phase of the weekend is studied and solutions are offered to find some performance. Things like how to set the brakes and tires at the right temperature, how to find an additional couple of meters in the brakes when stopping in the pits, how to make the pitlane limiter work as smoothly as possible without oscillations, how to fight the dreaded degradation of the tires by optimizing the electronic balance of the brakes for each phase of the braking and also for each level of adhesion offered by the tire.

The list is endless, but just a couple of hours talking to the engineers gives you an idea of ​​how the mentality of the entire operation is adjusted to look for these marginal gains.

Then he went to the simulator and I had the opportunity to get an idea of ​​what the car would be like on the track and also practice practicing some of the procedures and changing the steering wheel configuration.

After driving the sim, I found it hard to believe that the real car would be so fast, to be honest. I spoke with Anthony Davidson, a fellow of Sky Sports F1, who does a reasonable amount of simulation work at Mercedes (you may have seen the excellent feature he did in the simulation during the weekend of the Italian GP) and said he thought The same before The Great Prize of Great Britain. However, in reality, when they looked at the data after the weekend, they coincided quite a bit.

Now I was very excited!

The most recent F1 car he had driven previously was the Williams 2017. It was a decent car in the midfield that season, which allowed the team to run regularly at points and finish fifth in the championship. Crucially, I had the Mercedes hybrid power unit, so at least I had some experience in that.

How is driving the Mercedes?

When it dawned upon Silverstone, I felt totally relieved that the weather gods had been kind to me. It was cloudy but there was not much wind and it was going to be a dry day. We were running at the Silverstone International Circuit which, despite being half the distance from the entire GP circuit, would still give me the opportunity to experience the car in fast corners like Abbey and Stowe, as well as medium speed curves and Slow as like Club and Village. (Side note: I like the names of the corners and I hate to say the numbers of the corners!)

Mercedes prepared a program for me within the mileage limit allowed by the rules, which would mean I could do a couple of short races just to score and then also experience a longer race with a full-run fuel load and a short run. With little fuel at the end. This would give me a very good overall picture of how the car was in different configurations, as well as give me enough laps to play with some of the tools in the cabin to help adjust the balance.

I was certainly a little nervous before getting in the car, but when the call was made to remove the blankets from the tires and drop the car, the television presenter part of the brain went out and the racing driver part of my brain It was activated. The nervousness disappeared and was replaced by total curiosity and emotion because I knew I was going to drive something special.

While marking me, the first thing that caught my attention was how good traction and power delivery was. With around 1000 horsepower on tap, you can imagine that controlling skating is one of the biggest challenges and I certainly treated the pedal with caution in the first few laps. But very quickly I realized that, in reality, the rear of the car remains very planted by accelerating out of the corners and I could commit to accelerating much more than I expected.

The amount of power itself does not seem to have changed much since 2017, but the ease of driving and the ease of use of the torque curve, combined with the ability of the chassis to squat and deliver the power to the road without breaking The traction was very impressive. . In this current F1 era, where the handling of the rear tires during a GP is of vital importance, this is particularly useful for drivers.

The two drivers have different springs that adjust the stiffness level of the accelerator pedal, but that is purely a matter of driver comfort. What is crucial is to ensure that they have the right amount of control with that pedal to meet the torque demand when exiting the corner and balancing the spin of the wheels. The design of the car suspension and the rear aerodynamic package clearly work well in terms of offering the necessary grip and that is a really crucial help for Mercedes on a Sunday.

I expected the car to be impressive in high-speed corners and, of course, it was. When I started to lean in the car at the corner entrances, I soon realized that I was well beyond the limit, it was almost ridiculous. With each lap, I began to carry more and more speed and the only limiting factor seemed to be the tires, which began to grow even within the first five laps. We had planned to exchange a couple of tires to try to beat them mileage and that allowed me to increase the speed in the fastest corners.

The level of grip was as amazing as I expected, although experiencing it firsthand was something very special. As one of my heroes, Mario Andretti, would say: "It feels as if it was painted on the road." My & # 39; emergency neck training & # 39; It felt useless as G forces accumulated, but I loved it every second. With each lap, he charged through Stowe faster and faster.

The interesting thing was how you can feel the aerodynamic load and the resulting drag on the first two flat corners. As soon as the steering lock is activated, the drag is really activated and you can really feel the reduction in the acceleration rate. Downforce really is a driver's best friend and, probably in 80 percent of the circuits in the F1 calendar, you would gladly receive the drag penalty instead of having more aerodynamic load.

As bright as the W10 was in the high speed curves, it was actually the performance in the medium and slow speed curves that surprised me. Throughout the season, rivals like Ferrari talked about how good Mercedes seems to be when entering this type of curves and now I can understand why.

When I became more and more courageous when braking in Village, I was surprised at how deep I could stop and how much I could drag the brakes to the apex.

One of the most complicated things in the Pirelli era since 2011 has been the ability to load the front tire with brake and steering load, but Mercedes seems to have achieved it with the W10. You can really tilt the car and turn towards the corner of the corner in the nose and the most impressive part is that the back of the car does not seem to lose stability.

The combination of the aerodynamic load level, the aerodynamic balance, the brake migration maps (where the brake balance is adjusted between the front and rear during the entire braking phase) and the electronic differentials work together to provide the drivers the ability to really attack those corner entrances.

That first phase of a corner, when you step on the brakes and start spinning the wheel is very important. Send messages on how much the car has a grip on your brain and then adjust the speed and direction lock accordingly to the vertex before accelerating.

Having a car that induces confidence is very important in any category of motor racing and the W10 is certainly that. The fact that even someone like me, who hasn't really driven a modern F1 car in two years, can feel safe from attacking the entrances at the corners like Stowe or stopping at Village in a handful of turns is a sign of a good car. It does nothing unpredictable and that is one of the main reasons why, in the 21 races of the season, the Mercedes has been a competitive package.

It was really interesting to load the car with 110 kg of fuel and see how it would be for drivers at the beginning of a GP. The team made their usual adjustments in terms of aerodynamic balance so you can really experience it correctly. Of course, you can feel the extra weight of the fuel, but that is no different than when I ran in F1 or in any other category frankly. The change of direction becomes more vague and everything happens more slowly: braking, acceleration and, obviously, turning speeds.

What surprised me was how much extra weight affected the tires in terms of grain. Throughout this season, we have heard drivers talk about having to drive and control their pace, particularly in the first stage of the race with a full tank of fuel. Singapore was perhaps the biggest example where, with 23 curves, the race pace was sometimes amazing 13 seconds slower than the qualifying pace.

It is a rather frustrating way to drive a race car, to be honest. As soon as you feel that the front begins to slide a little in the corner entrances, you should slow down because that grain will get worse and similar, as soon as you get some skating in the back, you know that You are on a slippery slope.

This is the reason why all drivers have to drive well below their limits on a Sunday and also why we rarely see them look exhausted after a race. These athletes who are in excellent physical shape are not being physically evaluated, but their minds and senses are on high alert for any form of additional energy that is put on the tires.

The weight is an interesting point because, if you really consider that this year's cars weigh 743 kg, that is 138 kg more than they were in 2004. Yes, the W10 is incredibly fast but it has so much aerodynamic load and weight that you don't feel it like a brutal and violent beast in the way the V10 cars were from the mid-2000s.

I was lucky to try the 2004 Williams-BMW of Juan Pablo Montoya and it was an incredibly brutal experience that made me nervous all the time. The additional weight we have now not only adds about five seconds of lap time, but also has an important effect on tire wear and granulation, so I sympathize with Pirelli in that regard.

Karun Verdict

The good thing about W10 is that, in any condition, the car is balanced and predictable. This means that drivers can simply adjust their speed to the level of grip offered by the tires and to the weight without having an unusual change in balance.

Aerodynamic loading, braking stability and incredible traction mean that they can often handle their tires better than others on the grid and this means that even on weekends where they may not have had the car faster during qualifying, They can keep the pressure on their rivals. during the races and capitalize, as in Sochi.

My day at Silverstone was truly memorable. I have been very lucky to drive some incredibly special pieces of F1 history over the years: the W10 is the seventh F1 car of the championship winner that I have had the privilege of driving.

For me, the 1992 Nigel Mansell FW14B was emotionally the most special car I drove, the 2004 Williams FW26 was the one that most attacked my senses, and the Red Bull RB7 2011 was the most sensitive and sharp. Perhaps it is the nature of the sport that with the evolution and the knowledge acquired, cars are getting better and better, but in general I must say that the 2019 Mercedes W10 is the best race car I have driven.