Drake just made a reference to Rihanna in the surprise release & # 39; War & # 39 ;?

Rihanna aside, the Canadian hip-hop star also mentions several other big names and confirms that she has crushed The Weeknd in the new song.

Duck He surprised his fans on Monday, December 23, when he released a new song titled "War" along with his music video accompaniment. A line of the song especially catches the attention of some people, since they believe that the Canadian hip-hop superstar is talking Rihanna.

In the song, you can hear Drake hitting, "The woman I end up with has to be a bad girl like Munchy." Most people must have known that Rih has the nickname of "bad girl", which led people to speculate whether Drake refers to the Barbadian singer of the song. "When listening to Drake's new song, I must say that the man loves Rihanna," says one, and another comments: "Drake continues to sing silently about Rihanna."

Drake and Rihanna have a rather complicated relationship. They were the first rumors dating back to 2010, before the rapper of the "Plan of God" declared his love for the singer of "Wild Thoughts" at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016. However, in 2018, Rihanna revealed that he did not "They have a friendship" during an interview.

Rihanna aside, Drake mentions several other big names in "War." Among them are Gigi Hadid Y Kendall Jenner. He also confirms that he has crushed his flesh with Weekend. "OVOXO connects, the drink of man, me and the drillers / Hawk and Sticks and Cash and Baka, Gucci, P and Gilla," rapps. "And the boy who sounds like he sings in Thriller, you know that was my shit, yes, we just had to fix things, 6 times, we can't separate."

Drake and The Weeknd have been involved in an intermittent conflict since 2011. Last January, the R&B singer apparently sent shots to his Canadian partner in "Lost in the Fire," in which he seemed to attack him for staying with his son. a secret. "And I just want a baby with the right one / Because I could never be the one to hide one," he sang in the song.