Drake ends the rumored enmity with The Weeknd with the single & # 39; & # 39; War & # 39; & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Ollie Millington / WireImage

Friends again?

Monday, the day before Christmas Eve, Duck released a new single and a music video, "War,quot;, in which he seems to recognize his beef with Weekendand also suggests that the two have put aside their differences.

"OVOXO connects, the man doesn't drink, I in the trillers," Drake says, referring to his OVO and XO record labels. "Packages and sticks and cash and Baka, Gucci, P and distributors / And the guy who sounds like he sings in & # 39; Thriller & # 39; / You know that has been my n — yes / We only had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can't separate. "

In January, The Weeknd released the single "Lost In The Fire,quot; with Geeseffelstein and many fans speculated that one of his verses marked a dispute against Drake regarding his secret son, whom the last rapper publicly acknowledged only a few months earlier. After the release of the song, Drake reportedly stopped following The Weeknd, his former protégé, on Instagram, which caused rumors of dispute.

The Weeknd has not commented on "War."

Watch the Drake music video with winter theme for "War,quot;:

The video has been viewed more than 4.5 million times.

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

Recent Articles

The reaction of Chrissy Teigen's children to see Santa is the best Christmas gift

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Chrissy Teigen and John legendThe children had the surprise of their life on Christmas morning.Normally, the famous family celebrates vacations in the sunny city...
Read more

Kiss and twin in pajamas – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson meet at Family Christmas Part

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson They join together to celebrate the holidays with their daughter True thompson.The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual Christmas party...
Read more

The best sales after Christmas 2019 from A to Z

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase...
Read more

World Juniors 2020: breakdown of the perspectives of all NHL teams

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Junior World Championship is scheduled to begin on December 26, as 10 teams compete for a place on the...
Read more
©