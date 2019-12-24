Drake ends the rumored enmity with The Weeknd with the single & # 39; & # 39; War & # 39; & # 39;

Friends again?

Monday, the day before Christmas Eve, Duck released a new single and a music video, "War,quot;, in which he seems to recognize his beef with Weekendand also suggests that the two have put aside their differences.

"OVOXO connects, the man doesn't drink, I in the trillers," Drake says, referring to his OVO and XO record labels. "Packages and sticks and cash and Baka, Gucci, P and distributors / And the guy who sounds like he sings in & # 39; Thriller & # 39; / You know that has been my n — yes / We only had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can't separate. "

In January, The Weeknd released the single "Lost In The Fire,quot; with Geeseffelstein and many fans speculated that one of his verses marked a dispute against Drake regarding his secret son, whom the last rapper publicly acknowledged only a few months earlier. After the release of the song, Drake reportedly stopped following The Weeknd, his former protégé, on Instagram, which caused rumors of dispute.

The Weeknd has not commented on "War."