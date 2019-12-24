DraftKings Picks Week 17: NFL DFS alignment tips for GPP tournaments

The FitzStack hit us last week and it was glorious, as our Dolphins trio left. However, a couple of failures in the runner finally silenced the performance of that lineup in DraftKings tournaments.

Since there is one week left in the Bucs season, I need to say a sincere goodbye to a pass offense that has affected us as well as air production and the turnovers for our team's defense moves.

This weekly thinking exercise breaks down a way to build a pile of Jameis in the last week for approximately two thirds of the group of players.

DraftKings Week 17 Picks: NFL DFS GPP lineup

QB Jameis Winston, Buccaneers vs. Falcons ($ 6,600). The league leader in air yards and air yards tried to make 335 passes last Saturday without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. You can also become the first player to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 selections in a season. I look forward to this last YOLO outing of 2019.

RB Austin Ekeler, Chargers @ Chiefs ($ 6,200). Ekeler leads all runners in receiving yards, while Kansas City allows the second most receivers to receive runners. We are running with three mid-price backups in this version.

RB Phillip Lindsay, Broncos vs. Raiders ($ 6,100). Denver made the decision on the stretch to feed Lindsay, as he averaged 20 touches in his last three games where the Broncos were not defeated. They will host Oakland as little favorites.

WR Allen Robinson, Bears @ Vikings ($ 7,200). Robinson ranks third in goals and aerial yards in the last three weeks. Mitch Trubisky receivers carry a risk, but we will take the winter game indoors against a Viking defense that has receded to allow receivers with the fourth highest number of DK points.

WR Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers vs. Falcons ($ 6,700). We will keep the pile of Jameis rolling with its alpha receiver in the section. Only Julio Jones has been the target of more aerial yards since week 14.

WR John Ross, Bengals vs. Browns ($ 4,500): You can really land some aerial playground superstars this week for relatively cheap. Ross gives us our third receiver in the top six in aerial yards in the last three weeks.

TE OJ Howard, Buccaneers vs. Falcons ($ 4,300). Closing the pile of Jameis with Howard. In the past two weeks, only Mike Gesicki has seen a greater average target depth between closed ends with double-digit targets. Howard gets a much better match at a cheaper cost, and he probably needs to produce for Jameis short-handed to leave.

FLEX DeAndre Washington, Raiders @ Broncos ($ 5,200). Like the Jets, Denver has a red DK rank in the top 10 against the RBs in the season, but it has actually ranked in the last 10 in the last three weeks in yards per allowed run. Washington has another price of $ 5K below normal when seeing more than 20 touches, although this depends on the state of Josh Jacobs.

DST Ravens vs. Steelers ($ 3,100). Baltimore is likely to rest some headlines, but it is still a favorite local defense that receives a rookie not recruited who has thrown six selections in the last two weeks. Relatively cheap for the basics.