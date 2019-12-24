DraftKings Picks Week 17: NFL DFS alignment tips for daily fantasy football games

The DraftKings cash lineup on Sunday featured a stack of Haskins-McLaurin that could have been something really special. The injury also derailed an expensive move by Zach Ertz, but my cash alignment still reached 164 DraftKings points. Good, but the DFS action of week 17 can be even better.

This week's lineup will have a similar taste in some way, although I will switch to another Washington quarterback. I thank DeAndre Washington, Tyler Boyd, DeVante Parker and Miles Sanders for taking us to the finish line last Sunday, although I will go to other plays in cash games in Week 17.

DraftKings Week 17 selection: NFL DFS cash alignment

QB Case Keenum, Washington @ Cowboys ($ 4,500). We got the price of the basement in Haskins last week and advanced 5 times before his injury. DK is again too low in a Washington pass offense that has been functional for stretching with both Haskins and Keenum, with the latter averaging more than 20 DK points 1-3 weeks.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans @ Texans ($ 8,100). The Titans banked Henry knowing that it all comes down to winning Week 17, while the motivations of the Texans are unclear. The Texans' career defense has vanished, and they have fallen to 27th in the DK points allowed to the RBs.

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys vs. Washington ($ 8,000). Washington has just revitalized Saquon Barkley for the fastest game of his career during a total dead season for the sophomore. Zeke has gone to more than 20 touches in each game since week 6.

WR DJ Chark Jr., Jaguars vs. Colts ($ 5,800). Chark had trouble returning on Sunday, but the target volume makes it a solid move at a mid-level price. Chark has seen 9.5 average goals in Gardner Minshew's last four starts.

WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Washington ($ 5,400). Cooper is clearly back in the fritz, so the targets will flow to Gallup. He has achieved double-digit goals in four games since week 10.

WR Golden Tate, Giants vs. Eagles ($ 5,100): The Cowboys missed a few shots against an Eagles secondary who had run out of injuries, but Tate estimates he has his chances at each level of defense. Tate averages nine goals in his last six games with Daniel Jones starting.

TE Dallas Goedert, Eagles @ Giants ($ 4,900). Ertz came out from that Cowboys game, but 12 goals is an important workload for Goedert and then remains priced below $ 5K. Ertz is beaten and Goedert occupies the fourth place in TE goals since week 11, which makes this a shouting game in cash.

FLEX DeAndre Washington, Raiders @ Broncos ($ 5,200). Washington has seen more than 20 touches in each of the last two games that Josh Jacobs has missed. Monitor the state of Jacobs, because his absence would make Washington a really cheap workhorse in flex.

DST Packers @ Lions ($ 3,000). David Blough occupies the last place among the quarterbacks to start the last four weeks in fantasy points by dropback, along with the fourth in selections and the third in captures. I will take the middle level price.