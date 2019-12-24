DraftKings NBA DFS Picks for Christmas Day: Showdown advice, GPP lineup strategy

%MINIFYHTMLd87a762c781574d0597584894b059a3c9% %MINIFYHTMLd87a762c781574d0597584894b059a3c10%

The NBA on Christmas Day is a tradition that is perfectly programmed to place you in front of a television and away from your extended family just when you start getting tired of them. You could also combine that basketball observation with the DraftKings selections for Christmas; Surely, Santa Claus will be kind to your lineups.

We have put together a possible lineup to use on the list of five games at Christmas, along with the Showdown lineups for each of the five individual games. Look at them below: some of the tips include possible pivots if you prefer a different approach as well.

DraftKings NBA DFS Picks for Christmas Day

%MINIFYHTMLd87a762c781574d0597584894b059a3c11% %MINIFYHTMLd87a762c781574d0597584894b059a3c12%

PG James Harden, Rockets @ Warriors ($ 11,600). It is easy to imagine that Harden tries to score a million points (a slight exaggeration) at Christmas against a Warrior team that the league executives would surely not be playing on such a big stage.

SG Ben McLemore, Rockets @ Warriors ($ 3,700). McLemore gets constant minutes for Houston in the mid-20s, and has a free reign to shoot from deep within a game that the Rockets could break 130.

SF Donte DiVincenzo, Bucks @ 76ers ($ 5,300). DiVincenzo has been starting for the Bucks since Eric Bledsoe was injured, and his price is only beginning to reach production. Especially with the 76ers defensive wizard Matisse Thybulle injured, there is no perfect match for Donte in Philadelphia.

PF Kyle Kuzma, Lakers vs. Clippers ($ 3,900). Kuzma started producing later since he was injured for much of the season, and with questionable LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Wednesday, Kuzma could also be considering a greater workload.

C Brook Lopez, Bucks @ 76ers ($ 5,000). From the point of view of value, López has nothing special: it is simply the lowest price he can reach in the center and still expects respectable production.

G Lou Williams, Clippers @ Lakers ($ 5,800). Sweet Lou is a bucket: it doesn't always deliver from the bank, but when it does, the score returns tons of value at this price.

F James Ennis, 76ers vs. Bucks ($ 3,000). With Thybulle out for the & # 39; Sixers, Ennis saw a blow in minutes earlier this week. That should continue, and any player who sees minutes in the 20s at the minimum price is worth playing to allow the top two players on the list to enter our lineup.

UTIL Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks @ 76ers ($ 11,300). Giannis is a massive double triple waiting to happen. Philadelphia has good clashes for him, but the way the MVP is playing this season could dominate them to prove a point anyway.

DraftKings Showdown NBA DFS Christmas Picks: Celtics vs. Raptors

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's playing time has increased since Pascal Siakim fell, and is a valuable captain for this game. Be sure to verify before the start of the game that Gordon Hayward is really active as expected: he has suffered a minor injury and the best pivot would be the Toronto OG Anunoby if necessary.

CAPTAIN (price 1.5x, points 1.5x): SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors ($ 9,900)

FLEX: PG Kyle Lowry, Raptors ($ 10,000)

FLEX: PG Kemba Walker, Celtics ($ 9,400)

FLEX: SF Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($ 9,200)

FLEX: SF Gordon Hayward, Celtics ($ 7,600)

FLEX: PG Brad Wanamaker, Celtics ($ 3,600)

DraftKings Showdown NBA DFS Christmas Lineup: Bucks vs. 76ers

Ennis is seeing minutes in the mid 20s due to the absence of Matisse Thybulle, and is an absolute block to return the value at its small price. That also allows us to take four of the best players in the game in our lineup. The only player that this construction cannot afford in the FLEX action is Tobias Harris: if you want it instead of Middleton, you can exchange Matthews for Furkan Korkmaz.

CAPTAIN (price 1.5x, points 1.5x): SF James Ennis III, 76ers ($ 2,700)

FLEX: PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($ 13,200)

FLEX: C Joel Embiid, 76ers ($ 11,200)

FLEX: PG Ben Simmons, 76ers ($ 9,600)

FLEX: SF Khris Middleton, Bucks ($ 8,200)

FLEX: SG Wesley Matthews, Bucks ($ 4,600)

DraftKings NBA Christmas Day Showdown: Rockets vs. Warriors

Adopting a different approach with this alignment in the hope that James Harden really dominates this game. If you do, there is enough price value around you to compensate for not playing Russell Westbrook, Clint Capela or Draymond Green.

CAPTAIN (price 1.5x, points 1.5x): SG James Harden, Rocket ($ 21,000)

FLEX: PG D & # 39; Angelo Russell, Warriors ($ 9,200)

FLEX: SG Damion Lee, Warriors ($ 7,000)

FLEX: C Willie Cauley-Stein, Warriors ($ 5,200)

FLEX: SG Ben McLemore, Rockets ($ 4,000)

FLEX: SG Danuel House Jr., Rockets ($ 3,600)

NBA Christmas Selection DraftKings Picks: Lakers vs. Clippers

The key to keep in mind when you're putting together this lineup is the selection of Anthony Davis. Both he and LeBron James are officially questionable for Christmas day. At least one should play: Davis is my favorite option, but if he's out and LBJ is playing, the easiest pivot is simply to put the other Lakers superstar in that place.

CAPTAIN (price 1.5x, points 1.5x): SF Kyle Kuzma, Lakers ($ 6,600)

FLEX: PF Anthony Davis, Lakers ($ 12,200)

FLEX: PF Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($ 10,600)

FLEX: SF Paul George, Clippers ($ 9,800)

FLEX: SG Lou Williams, Clippers ($ 8,200)

FLEX: PF Maurice Harkless, Clippers ($ 2,400)

Christmas Day NBA DraftKings Council: Nuggets vs. Pelicans

This alignment is a hodgepodge of several price points. We have the Barton microwave scorer in the captain's place, and he has also been better on the boards and in the distribution in recent times. That allows us to play both Nikola Jokic and Brandon Ingram as well.

CAPTAIN (price 1.5x, points 1.5x): SF Will Barton, Nuggets ($ 12,900)

FLEX: C Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($ 12,200)

FLEX: SF Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($ 10,400)

FLEX: SG Gary Harris, Nuggets ($ 7,000)

FLEX: PG Lonzo Ball, Pelicans ($ 5,400)

FLEX: SG Malik Beasley, Nuggets ($ 2,200)