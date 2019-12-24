Dr. Dre is the musician of the decade with the highest income of Forbes

Wenn

The late Michael Jackson would have topped the list with more than $ 2 billion in revenue over the past ten years if only the list included deceased artists.

Up News Info –

Dr. Dre He has been named by Forbes as the highest-income music star of the last decade.

The 54-year-old headphone company, Beats, helped him earn $ 950 million in the last 10 years, through his 20 percent stake in the business.

Dre, full name Andre Romelle Young, whose last album was released four years ago with Compton 2015, sold the company to Apple in a $ 3 billion deal five years ago.

The commercial transaction helped him beat the pop star Taylor Swift to the peak, which settled for second place with an impressive $ 825 million from the back of several albums that top the list and deplete world tours.

Beyonce Knowles it came in third place with $ 685 million, with U2 in fourth place with $ 675 million, and P Diddy in fifth with $ 605 million.

While the summary only classifies living artists, the deceased Michael Jackson He would have topped the list with a total of $ 2.37 billion in the last 10 years since his death on June 25, 2009.