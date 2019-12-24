DJ Khaled opts for $ 500K Rolls-Royce personalized for Christmas gift

Instagram

It is also reported that the creator of successes & # 39; Father of Asahd & # 39; Add $ 25,000 to have custom features on your new half-million trips while recruiting Will Castro from Unique Rides to customize his Rolls.

Be a Millionaire, DJ Khaled You have every right to be pleased with a luxurious Christmas gift. Successful creator "Father of Asahd" picked up his new vehicle, a custom Rolls Royce truck, worth half a million dollars for him.

In a video that TMZ obtains, the mega-producer was seen flaunting its new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2020 on Fifth Avenue. It is also reported that he added $ 25,000 to have custom features in his new car while recruiting Will Castro from Unique Rides to customize the car.

The Rolls has 24-inch custom Forgiato wheels. In addition, it has Nitto tires, with details in red "RR" that combine with the red interior.

"This is my executive, you know, it flows," he proudly told the cameras. "This is my daily life in Miami, when I feel like driving. I don't drive too much, but when I drive, but sometimes I feel and listen to music, & # 39; We The Best & # 39; received a lot of music in 2020."

In addition to his new car, DJ Khaled has something else that excites him lately. In September, the rapper announced the news that he and his wife Nicole Tuck expect their second child. Hip-hop went to Instagram to post a video of him and his son Asahd watching how Tuck undergoes an ultrasound exam in his doctor's office, and complains of becoming a father for the second time.

"Just when I thought life could not improve, I received another blessing that my queen awaits an addition to our legacy," he wrote. "I feel more inspired than ever … Almost 3 years ago, when I discovered that my queen was waiting for our son, Asahd, I knew that my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on its way. After that blessing I threw some of my greatest albums to date inspired by his greatness. "

The rapper of "Wild Thoughts" added: "MY QUEEN, I LOVE YOU A LOT! ASAHD, I LOVE YOU A LOT! And the little boy in my QUEEN OF THE WINTER, I LOVE YOU A LOT!