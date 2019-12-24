Diddy shares incredible images of his luxurious 50th anniversary party

Diddy shared an incredible clip of the 50th anniversary party he celebrated not long ago. He has been flooding his social media account with all kinds of images and videos of the birthday party, and now he is back with an impressive clip. Check it out below.

‘THE DIDDY 50 A night to remember, you have to see it to believe it! SEE THIS. A film by @gibsonhazard and @jakbannon, "Diddy captioned the video.

Someone said: "The definition of BLACK EXCELLENCE,quot; and another follower published this: "The party was unforgettable,quot; This edition was amazing! "

Another follower posted this: ‘Goodbye. Won. Summaries of all video summaries, "and someone else wrote:" The fact that I went to high school with Gibson though … #realtalent. "

One of Diddy's fans said: "I saw this 5 times omfg ……… The part with the Post Malone clock piece was epic,quot; and someone else posted this: "This was one for the BOOKS So blessed to be separated ❤️❤️❤️ '

One commenter wrote: "All I have to say is that everyone and their mom were at that party," and one follower said "Nipsey Hussle should have been there for that epic party." I saw Lauren was there. "

Diddy has a lot to celebrate these days. As you probably know, he also celebrated his twin daughter's birthday and also his mother's birthday.

Ad

Fans were amazed to see the photos with the beautiful Diddy queens she shared on her social media account.



Post views:

0 0