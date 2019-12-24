David Tennant reveals how he bothered his wife Georgia Moffett during the proposal

WENN / Lia Toby

The former star of & # 39; Doctor Who & # 39; I was worried that she could reject her proposal after she got upset about having to open layers of boxes to get to the engagement ring.

David Tennant almost in bad shape proposing to his wife Georgia Moffett, while trying to ask the question with Christmas presents.

Georgia's birthday falls on Christmas Day, and then the first "Doctor who"Star decided one year to make the day even more special by asking him to marry him.

However, he feared for a moment that she could refuse him after he was bothered to have to fight through layers of wrapping paper to get to the engagement ring he had bought.

"I wrapped a big box in Christmas paper and there was another box inside and another one inside that," David tells the host of the UK chat program. Jonathan Ross. "She didn't get it. It was strange. I was checking (the boxes) for box 10, I still hadn't discovered what I was doing. It was great, it opened the last box and it worked, she said" Yes, "thank you!"

Now that the couple, who married in 2011, have five children, ranging in age from 17 years to only two months, Georgia's birthday celebrations have been left behind, so the Scottish actor celebrates with her when children they are on the bed.

"Christmas is about children," he explains. "We stayed up until after midnight on Christmas Day, when all the children are in bed and we will have a five-minute birthday celebration … Then you think the children will get up in 20 minutes, so we need to sleep a little bit!"