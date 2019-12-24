David Prutton's Predictions & # 39; s Sky Bet EFL Boxing Day | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0e17416dfde8e6b42f09306d63675b069% %MINIFYHTML0e17416dfde8e6b42f09306d63675b0610%









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL on boxing day? Discover here …

Barnsley vs West Brom, 3pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Do Barnsley fans begin to believe they can stay awake now? Gerhard Struber has really changed things and now they are just a point from security to Boxing Day.

West Brom has stayed twice in its last three games, but they are still undefeated for a long time and have 11 points between them and the third. However, if they keep losing points, then that gap will close quickly … but I think they will win again at Oakwell.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Swansea, 3pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank was extremely disappointed to have left with just one point from West Brom on Saturday, which shows how high his aspirations are this season.

Swansea has recorded consecutive victories and seems to be back on an upward trajectory. However, this is a difficult game for them, and I can't see that they get anything.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Millwall, 3pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Cardiff has slid back across the table after not being able to win his last three, but they have had some difficult games at that time and are still within walking distance of the play-offs.

Millwall chief Gary Rowett has suffered his first defeat since early November against the resurfaced Barnsley on Saturday, and will be desperate to recover. But I can't see that they get anything in South Wales.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Bristol City, 3pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

January can't arrive fast enough for Lee Bowyer and Charlton. They have taken out their last two to stop their depression, but they are still so stretched and need a victory.

Bristol City does too. They have lost three in a row and are deprived of confidence every minute. I will back them here to recover with a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Fulham, 3pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Luton has lost three in a row and is sliding dangerously close to the relegation zone. They seem short of goals and can not fail to concede.

Fulham won a great victory against Leeds over the weekend. It keeps them within reach of the first two and ends a terrible series of three losses. I think they will win boxing day again because they should have too much quality for Luton.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Preston, 5.15pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Leeds have drawn and lost their last two games. But any club fan would have bitten your hand to have nine points ahead of boxing day.

If Preston wins this, they could be back in the battle for a place of automatic promotion. It will be a battle and I think they could leave Elland Road with a point.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs QPR, 7.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Reading won again with a great victory over Derby on Saturday, giving a gap between them and the relegation zone again.

QPR will have been gutted to be denied victory against Charlton over the weekend. They are heading to Boxing Day in the lower half of the table, but I still think they are having a decent season. This is a draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Other championship predictions (all 3pm kickoffs on boxing day)

Blackburn vs Birmingham: 2-1 (15/2)

Helmet vs Nottingham Forest: 2-0 (9/1)

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield: 1-1 (5/1)

Stoke vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-1 (7/1)

Wigan vs Derby: 2-1 (2/17)