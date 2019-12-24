David Oyelowo's wife fought at the first Christmas dinner with his Nigerian family

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Selma & # 39; It opens in a British television interview about how his wife Jessica had problems in her first Christmas celebration with her family in her home country.

Up News Info –

David OyelowoJessica's wife, Jessica, fought during Christmas dinner when she celebrated with her family in Nigeria, since she is not a fan of spicy food.

The British star's parents moved to the United Kingdom from the African nation before he was born, but he has taken Jessica back to Nigeria to spend the holidays with her family in the past.

However, according to David, I was not prepared for a festive meal that was very different from the roast turkey that the British traditionally enjoy on Christmas Day.

"A Nigerian Christmas tends to be more rice and fried banana jollof, but everything is soaked in spices and pepper," he said.Selma"Star tells the host of the UK chat program Jonathan Ross.

"In an attempt to impress my parents, my wife Jessica came and I know she can't make spices, but I was so eager to impress my mother that she tried. I had never seen someone sweat so much and get so red and go ahead ".

However, David, who lives with Jessica in Los Angeles, revealed that she will not feel the heat this year, as they both plan to spend Christmas in the United Kingdom.