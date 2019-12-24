DaBaby's arrest triggers an internal affairs investigation into police officers

%MINIFYHTML0438ac58223bba8dd4bb806bd626c9329% %MINIFYHTML0438ac58223bba8dd4bb806bd626c93210%

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has issued a statement to address the rapper's arrest & # 39; Suge & # 39 ;, adding that he is initiating an investigation to determine if the officers & # 39; followed the department's policies and directives & # 39 ;.

DababyThe arrest in Charlotte prompted an Internal Affairs investigation into the officers involved in the incident. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced this by addressing the arrest in a statement posted through its official Twitter page on Tuesday, December 24.

CMPD confirmed that officers arrested the rapper and accused him of minor possession of marijuana, resistance and obstruction after his concert on Monday night, on December 23. Two appointments were issued before they let him go.

The department added that it has launched an Internal Affairs investigation "to determine if the Officers followed the department's policies and directives during the incident." It is not clear if the related officers would be placed on leave.

Previously, the images of the spitter "Kirk" being arrested after his concert went online. In some videos, he could be seen surrounded by police. He also seemed to have his hands cuffed.

After the incident, he turned to Instagram Stories to call the police for always attacking him. "A dirty police department e ** tries to take me to jail every time I have a show in the city," he complained. He also criticized Instagram Instagram, claiming that Charlotte's police searched and illegally arrested him.

Earlier this month, DaBaby was held by customs at the Canadian border for three hours before his concert in Toronto. The Cleveland-born rapper who originated in Charlotte, North Carolina, took Instagram to ask DuckAid. "Somebody call Drake and tell them that they did, that Baby was locked in Customs for 3 hours," he wrote along with photos of him in what looked like an airport while holding his passport.

"The past is the past, Ima angel now," he continued, suggesting that the authorities held him because of his criminal record, which included charges of drugs and weapons. DaBaby, however, said he is now a different man and added: "We don't want to see our background sheets here for the #KirkTour #LETUSIN."

He finally arrived in time for his show later in the evening.