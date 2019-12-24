Home Entertainment DaBaby arrested in North Carolina!

DaBaby arrested in North Carolina!

Rapper DaBaby was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana on Monday night in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The arrest came just after DaBaby showed up at the Bojangles Arena.

According to several reports, the rapper was arrested in the parking lot of the place, where the police issued a summons for a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Initial charges of hidden weapons were dropped against the rapper.

