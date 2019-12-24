DaBaby arrested in North Carolina!

Rapper DaBaby was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana on Monday night in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The arrest came just after DaBaby showed up at the Bojangles Arena.

According to several reports, the rapper was arrested in the parking lot of the place, where the police issued a summons for a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Initial charges of hidden weapons were dropped against the rapper.

Shortly after the incident, he gave an interview with a local news station:

"Seeing how they were illegally searching for my car, before going on stage, I continued to perform for my fans, I had my excellent video production team, the real GOATS, I had them ready … and I had this right here." He said DaBaby, while showing a plastic bag of his possessions, which included a microphone, "and he did his own trick."

The rapper said that the CMPD stops him every time he is in town for a show.

Watch a clip of the interview below.