Da Baby says Charlotte's police searched for him illegally and illegally arrested him

Da Baby is back in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. However, things did not end too well on Monday after he was arrested by the police.

Early in the day, he updated his followers with the list of events he had planned for the day. He began his Monday by returning to his community during his Christmas charity event. After the event, he had a show at the Bojangles Coliseum for the local Power 98 FM radio station.

If you can remember, before this monthHe had to miss his performance at the station's "Winter Block Party,quot; concert because his private plane broke down as he headed to the show. At that time he performed for his fans through FaceTime. However, on Monday night he returned to Charlotte to do the show.

After the show, I was scheduled for a post-party / birthday party. However, it seems that things did not end as he anticipated.

He briefly went to the meeting with the police and said: "Dirty and ** police department tries to take me to jail every time I have a show in the city."

A few hours later, he entered Instagram Live to show the police department's wristband and began detailing his followers how police reportedly searched for him illegally, illegally arrested him and illegally released him.

After his life, he posted images of his Instagram story that showed what the police were doing while on stage, before their encounter.

