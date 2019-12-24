Da Baby said he was illegally arrested by Charlotte police

Da Baby turned to her social media account to address something that happened the other night, before Christmas. He has a rather unpleasant encounter, and The Shade Room provided the available details as you will see below.

The rapper had an encounter with the police in Charlotte, and said they had searched and illegally arrested him. His fans have nothing to worry about, on the other hand, because he's fine.

People seem quite angry in the comments, and they are defending the man.

Someone exclaimed: ‘In his own hometown, Smhhh! I'm glad it's good "and another follower posted this:" Your own city ALWAYS hates you more than anything. "

Another commentator wrote: "Everything that happens in your life should inform the Internet."

Another follower said: "If you were light-skinned, they could have asked for your photo, not the photo," and someone else posted this: "Obviously they are angry at the success of a black man."

Someone else shared: "How he will be illegally arrested in his own city,quot; and another follower published this: "I honestly hate cops … and they better leave him alone."

A fan wrote: "It doesn't matter who you are, how much money you have … there are corrupt cops who just don't care !!"

In other news, rapper Da Baby was trending on the Internet regarding a batch of nude photos leaked a few days ago.

However, according to the emerging artist, they were not his.



