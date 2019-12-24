Corazones vs Hibernian: Daniel Stendel's previous meetings with Jack Ross | Soccer news

Watch Hearts vs Hibernian on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Football; Start at 12.30 p.m.





Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts and Paul Hanlon of Hibernian in action

The hearts receive Hibernian this boxing day that will face the new respective managers Daniel Stendel and Jack Ross at the Edinburgh derby shelters for the first time, but have they met before?

Stendel has suffered a difficult start for his spell in charge at Gorgie, suffering three losses in his first three Premier League games against St Johnstone, Celtic and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, despite losing his last two games, Ross has helped revitalize a team of Hibs that had started badly the season after replacing former boss Paul Heckingbottom last month.

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel started with three losses.

Hearts could not resist a blatant excavation in the recently named Ross and his capital rivals earlier this month by confirming former Barnsley Stendel chief in Tynecastle.

His statement included a reference that the German faced the then head of the Sunderland to be promoted by Sky Bet League One last season.

"Having been relegated before his arrival, Daniel immediately changed his fortune, leading the Oakwell team to a second place ahead of the Jack Ross Sunderland and ensuring the rise back to the Championship the first time he asked," the statement said. said.

Despite that, Ross had the best history of direct confrontations when they met and were undefeated in their two games against Stendel in the third English level.

The Hibs boss led Sunderland to a 4-2 home victory in November last year before a goalless draw at Oakwell while both sides fought for promotion.

Hearts beat Hibs on Easter Road in September, when Heckingbottom and Craig Levein tried to change the unstable beginnings of the campaign.

The Jambs sit at the bottom of the Premier League after the weekend's loss to Hamilton, while Hibs are seventh after the consecutive losses to the Old Firm.

Ross was previously the coach of the first team at Hearts and will hope that his experience in the match can help his team win again, while Stendel will seek to use one of the most important games of his team's season to finally achieve his reign of Tynecastle in operation.