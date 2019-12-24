Conor Coady exclusive: the captain of the Wolves explains his unique role | Soccer news





Conor Coady has made the trip from Liverpool hopefully to the captain of the Wolves

According to the song sung in Molineux, they said it was a Scouser, but that it is really golden and black. While Conor Coady is still proud of his roots, he is not exempt from any truth. His children are now supporters of wolves. His father and his brother booked their flights to Barcelona for the club's Europa League draw with Espanyol a few minutes after the draw.

Coady has found a home in Wolves in the last five seasons. Liverpool formed him and his relationship with Jamie Carragher is still obvious in the locker room before the recent appearance of the Wolves captain. Monday Night Football. He also enjoyed his time at Sheffield United and Huddersfield. But it is in Molineux where his career has really progressed.

2:48 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves's 2-1 victory over Norwich FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves's 2-1 victory over Norwich

Coady is not the first to deploy the divisions just to go back up. But there is a turn in its history. It is not just a story of hard work and talent. There is an element of chance for a man who played as a midfielder for the Championship before being switched to the right back for much of his second season at Wolves. It was, he admits, never his position.

"I am not a right back," says Coady Sky sports. "I was just filling there and, I will be honest with you, it was difficult. I was just doing the work for the equipment that was necessary at that time, so I tried not to look too far forward. I certainly never told myself that I would return to the Premier League because if it doesn't happen, then you're in trouble.

"Fortunately, I met a world class manager."

Coady's heat map reveals how deep it remains in the Wolves system

Nuno Espirito Santo has transformed the Wolves, but there has been no greater beneficiary of his arrival than Coady, his leader and spokesman in the field. Reinvented in the center of the last three, his role is almost unique in his performance within the Premier League. Coady is perhaps the closest thing to a traditional sweeper that exists in the modern game.

Rui Patricio is a goalkeeper who is reluctant to deviate too much from the line, relying instead on his reactions, something that fellow Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy recently noticed. "It's completely different from anyone I've worked with before," Ruddy explained. "He works very close to his line, closer than anyone he has ever seen and clearly works for him."

The consequence of this is that Coady operates more deeply than any other open field player in the Premier League, and often fulfills the more general duties that most clubs now consider the goalkeeper's responsibility. Statistics show that Coady's defensive actions are, on average, at least five yards closer to the goal than any other defender in a team in the top eight.

"We play in a totally different way than normal central halves," he explains. "I have central halves on each side and then my job is to try to organize as much as possible."

The fact that Coady's initial position is so deep places great emphasis on his long pass. So far this season, he has reached 129 precise long passes in the Premier League. The next defender on the list is Virgil van Dijk with 87 of them. That highlights how different your role is. No team relies more on the long-term distribution of a defender than Wolves.

"It's a big part of our game," says Coady.

"It is important because our laterals are vital for us. They are huge for us in terms of how we play and how we want to move forward. So it is important that we have players on the team, such as Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho too. Who can find them quite quickly , because the sides are what can make us move forward and create opportunities for us. "

It's not just that Coady is trying these passes, anyone can do that, it's that he is so precise with them. He has a pedigree as a former England captain U20 and credits his time as a right back for helping him adapt to have the game ahead. Whatever the reason, it has a better success rate with its long passes than Van Dijk and the rest.

The ball to Matt Doherty or Adama Traore on the right flank is his specialty, turning the defense into attack in an instant. According to Opta, when it comes to direct attacks, defined as movements that begin in the middle of a team, move quickly towards the goal of the opposition and end in a shot or touch inside the box, the wolves do this more than any another team.

It's about hours of hard work in the training camp.

"It's not just that I practice the pass either, it's about knowing where your runners are going to be. I have to make sure I know what race that Doc or Adama will do to make sure the pass lands on their way. Sometimes they can go back or sometimes you can go ahead with him. But everyone knows his role and how to play it. "

Coady's most frequent pass is the solo to the right wing.

There is a metronomic quality in the game of the Wolves when they are at their best, hypnotic in their repetition. Nuno's methods do not always deliver victory, but the principles never change. The team is so well trained in a system that it has only seen minor adjustments since the day the Portuguese coach entered the door two and a half years ago.

For Coady, his knowledge of his role has led to calls from England, particularly when Gareth Southgate was playing a three back. But his skill set is so specialized that any possibility of international recognition would seem unlikely if England persists with a result of four.

Interestingly, if they are back three again, Coady would surely go from being oblivious to automatic selection. Not that I am thinking twice. "It's always other people who talk about it," he insists. "It's not something I look at. England has some fantastic central halves. I just want to play as many games for Wolves as I can."

Liverpool vs Wolves Live

For now, Wolves is enough. More than enough, in fact.

In fact, he has become so integral to this team that when Nuno took over his 100th league game as head of the Wolves against Brighton recently, it was noted that Coady had started 99 of them. He was suspended by the other. Coady is Nuno in the field: his gestures, urging the team to stay compact, often reflect the manager in the band line.

He doesn't want this trip to end.

"My children have grown wolf fans and will now be wolf fans," adds Coady. "My wife brings them to the games and they know each song. All they have known is that their father plays for Wolves. It has been a large part of our lives. That will be now because I want to play for Wolves for a long time. It is a bright club. "

On Sunday, the trip will take you back to where you started when the Wolves visit Liverpool in Anfield. He won a draw in the FA Cup there in 2017, but many things have changed since then: his manager, his division, his position and his status. Coady returns as captain of a Premier League teammate. As the song says, his name is Conor Coady. The leader of the pack.