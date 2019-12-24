CONFIRMED: The common rapper is dating actress Tiffany Haddish!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Common and Tiffany Haddish are officially a couple.

MTO News spoke with several people who saw Common, the real name Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn and Tiffany during the past week, looking a lot like a couple.

The couple currently spends vacations together on the romantic island of Maui in Hawaii.

Tiffany posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram a few weeks ago. What drove romantic speculation at full speed.

Recent Articles

YOU. Praise his son, King Harris – See the message about his talented son

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I. We were at Disney World before Christmas on a fun family vacation. Both have been sharing photos of...
Read more

Chris Brown's daughter proves she is already the best older sister

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
How sweet!Just before the Christmas holidays, Chris Brown posted on her Instagram a sweet photo of her 5 year old daughter Royalty changing his...
Read more

Milano defends himself after announcing the pregnancy in a public event since Meek Mill is not happy

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe rumored girlfriend of the Philadelphia rapper explains why she chose to throw the bomb in her fashion show, insisting that it was never...
Read more

Joe Giudice reunites with his daughters in Italy for Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Together again!Joe GiudiceThe daughters met their father in Italy just in time for the holidays. The true housewives of New Jersey star shared images...
Read more

Liam Payne sends love to Harry Styles for his number one album – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©