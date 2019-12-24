CONFIRMED: The common rapper is dating actress Tiffany Haddish!

Common and Tiffany Haddish are officially a couple.

MTO News spoke with several people who saw Common, the real name Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn and Tiffany during the past week, looking a lot like a couple.

The couple currently spends vacations together on the romantic island of Maui in Hawaii.

Tiffany posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram a few weeks ago. What drove romantic speculation at full speed.

But rumors of common dating and Tiffany appeared for the first time, when Tiffany appeared on Wendy Williams' top-rated talk show.

Tiffany said shyly about her relationship with Common: "Me and my friends like to hang out and beat him in Spades."

Common was recently in a relationship with political analyst Angela Rye. The two revived their romance this year, after dating occasionally for years. But rumors circulated that the two separated, after Common was notably absent from Angela's 40th birthday party.

Last week, Angela confirmed in her podcast that she and Common separated. She says they separated because she wanted children, and Common did not.