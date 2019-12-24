College football bowl schedule: dates, times, TV channels for the 40 FBS bowls in 2019-20

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The 2019-20 college football bowl calendar with 40 games between FBS teams, and the Celebration Bowl, is here.

It is true that not all bow games are the same, but these games represent the last final competitions of the 2019 college football season before the next season starts again. That said, there is no reason why you should not look as many as possible.

That is especially true for this year's College Play Football Playoff semifinal games, which take place on Saturday at the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma and Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson. The playoff championship game will take place on January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Other great bowls to participate in this season are the Rose Bowl (Oregon vs. Wisconsin), the Sugar Bowl (Georgia vs. Baylor), the Orange Bowl (Florida vs. Virginia) and the Cotton Bowl (Penn State vs. Memphis). Nor discard New Year's bowls in the Citrus Bowl (Alabama vs. Michigan) and Outback Bowl (Auburn vs. Minnesota).

From the Bahamas Bowl to the national college football championship game, Sporting News offers you information on how to watch the 40 boluses of the 2019-20 bowling season, including schedules, teams, dates, schedules and television :

College football calendar 2019-20

Friday, December 20

Saturday, December 21

Monday, December 23

Tuesday, December 24

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Hawaii & # 39; i BowlHawaii vs. BYU8 p.m.ESPN

Thursday, December 26

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Independence BowlMiami vs. Louisiana Tech4 p.m.ESPN
Quick Lane BowlPitt against eastern Michigan8 p.m.ESPN

Friday, December 27

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Military BowlNorth Carolina vs. QuenchingNoonESPN
Striped bowlWake Forest vs. Michigan state3:20 p.m.ESPN
Texas BowlOklahoma State vs. Texas A,amp;M6:45 p.m.ESPN
Holiday bowlUSC vs. Iowa8 p.m.Fox Sports 1
Cheez-It bowlAir Force vs. Washington State10:15 p.m.ESPN

Saturday, December 28

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Camping World BowlIowa State vs. Notre DameNoonA B C

Monday, December 30

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
First response vesselWestern Kentucky vs. Western michigan12:30 pm.ESPN
Music City BowlMississippi State vs. Louisville4 p.m.ESPN
Redbox bowlIllinois vs. Lime4 p.m.Fox

Tuesday, December 31

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Belk bowlVirginia Tech vs. KentuckyNoonESPN
Sun bowlState of Florida vs. Arizona State2 p.m.CBS
Liberty BowlNavy against the state of Kansas3:45 p.m.ESPN
Arizona BowlState of Georgia vs. Wyoming4:30 pm.CBS Sports Network
Alamo BowlUtah vs. Texas7:30 pm.ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Outback bowlAuburn vs. Minnesota1 pm.ESPN
Citrus BowlAlabama vs. Michigan1 pm.A B C

Thursday, January 2

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Birmingham BowlBoston College vs. Cincinnati3 p.m.ESPN
Gator BowlTennessee vs. Indiana7 p.m.ESPN

Friday, January 3

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Famous Idaho Potato BowlOhio vs. Nevada3:30 pm.ESPN

Saturday, January 4

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Armed Forces BowlTulane vs. Southern miss11:30 amESPN

Monday, January 6

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
LendingTree BowlLouisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)7:30 pm.ESPN

College Football Playoff, 6 new year games

Saturday, December 28

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Classic Cotton BowlPenn State vs. MemphisNoonESPN
Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)LSU vs. Oklahoma4 p.m.ESPN
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)Ohio State vs. Clemson8 p.m.ESPN

Monday, December 30

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Orange bowlFlorida vs. Virginia8 p.m.ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
Rose Bowl GameWisconsin vs. Oregon5 pm.ESPN
Sugar bowlGeorgia vs. Baylor8:45 p.m.ESPN

Monday, January 13

bowlEquipmentTime (ET)TV
University football playoff championshipTBD vs. TBD8 p.m.ESPN

