Cody Simpson crushes the speculation that Miley Cyrus is cheating

A representative of the singer of & # 39; Pretty Brown Eyes & # 39; He emphasizes that there is absolutely & # 39; no truth in this story & # 39 ;, while his sister insists that his brother is still together with the creator of hits & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39 ;.

Cody SimpsonThe representative has knocked down the rumors that suggest the singer is cheating on his girlfriend. Miley Cyrus.

The 22-year-old was seen kissing another woman in a club in New York City, which led bloggers and gossips to assume that he and Miley had broken their romance, or were about to discover that he was cheating.

But on Monday (December 23), Cody's agent issued a statement, denying the accusations.

"There is absolutely no truth in this story," the statement said. "Cody went out with a friend and everything else is made. Point."

Cody's sister There Simpson He has also confirmed that his brother and Miley are still together.

Cody was also seen dating Playboy Playboy December 2019 Jordy Murray over the weekend, but Alli explained that he is actually dating his brother's friend Ryan McCarthy.