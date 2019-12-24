Climate change strikes at the heart of German identity: The Woods

SCHIERKE, Germany – Several retirees, some millennials, a local couple and a technology specialist who saved overtime to take a day off from work gathered around a pile of birch branches that sprouted leaves at one end and a tangle of fine roots in the other one .

One by one, they grabbed a bunch of seedlings and made their way through fallen snow-covered branches, looking for holes that had been excavated in the black earth at the edge of the Harz National Park in the heart of Germany.

"You want to cover them well, and don't leave air pockets under the roots," said Olaf Eggert, the ranger responsible for this stretch of forest, while holding a seedling high, his index fingers thrown halfway to the stem to show how deep Young trees must be buried in the ground to ensure their survival until spring.

According to government data, more than 444,000 acres of forest in Germany are distressed or have died in recent years. Across the country, Germans are concerned about the survival of their forests, a natural treasure that is considered part of their identity and a source of their wealth.