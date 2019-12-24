Civilians killed when projectile explosion hits Tripoli of Libya | News

At least four civilians died on Tuesday when a projectile exploded in a vegetable market in an eastern suburb of the capital of Libya, a rescue spokesman said.

"Four civilians were killed and six were injured by an explosive device that pointed to the vegetable market in Tajoura," Oussama Ali told AFP news agency.

Plus:

The forces loyal to the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the United Nations, based in Tripoli, accused the rival forces that responded to the strongman from the east, Khalifa Haftar, from hitting a "civil area."

Haftar forces, which since April carried out an offensive against the capital, did not comment immediately on the attack.

The Libyan National Army of Haftar has received support from Russia, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

An AFP photographer at the scene confirmed that the projectile had exploded near a vegetable market, located in an area controlled by the forces that support the GNA.

Projectile fragments fell on cars and buildings in an area that spans several dozen meters, the photographer said.

Hundreds of dead since April

According to UN figures published last week, fighting in Tripoli since April 4 has killed at least 284 civilians and injured 363.

More than 140,000 Libyans have been forced to flee their homes during the same period.

The country has been in chaos since Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Are the chances of finding peace in Libya getting worse?

As this developed, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country might need to draft a bill to allow the deployment of troops in Libya.

Ibrahim Kalin said the Turkish parliament is working on the issue after Ankara signed a military cooperation agreement with Tripoli last month.

"An authorization may be necessary in line with the developments there. Parliament is working on this issue," Kalin told a press conference in Ankara.

"We will continue to support the internationally recognized Libyan government. This support can be in terms of military training or other areas, such as political support," Kalin said.

Turkey has already sent military supplies to the government of Fayez al-Serraj, based in Tripoli, despite the United Nations arms embargo, according to a UN expert report seen by Reuters last month.

Ankara says that the National Agreement Government (GNA) of Fayez al-Serraj has not yet asked Turkey to deploy troops in Libya.

However, President Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that Turkey would increase its military support to Libya if necessary and evaluate land, air and marine options.

Last week, Russia said it was very concerned about the possible deployment of troops from Turkey in Libya, adding that the military agreement between the two countries raised questions. A Turkish delegation traveled to Moscow on Monday to discuss developments in Libya and Syria.