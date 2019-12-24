Christophe Berra: hearts have not been good enough | Soccer news

















Christophe Berra admits that Hearts cannot hide from their lack of consistency.

The captain of the Hearts, Christophe Berra, says they are only to blame for being part of the Scottish Premier League at Christmas.

Daniel Stendel's side is three points adrift at the foot of the table that goes to the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on boxing day live. Sky Sports

They have won only two games throughout the season, although one of them was a 2-1 victory over Hibs in September.

"Let's be honest, it's not a good time right now," Berra said. Sky sports news. "We don't want to be there (at the bottom of the table) but we must face the fact that we are."

"The results have not been good enough, the performances have not been good enough and the only way to change that is to start winning and then build on that and get some performances."

Berra was pressured on why he thinks things have gone so bad this season.

"That is a difficult question to answer," he added. "It is probably something behind closed doors.

"But, ultimately, we haven't been getting results, we've been inconsistent and we just haven't been good enough. We don't have to hide behind that, we have to stand up and move on. There's no place to hide, there's no to hide, we just have to blame ourselves.

Daniel Stendel continues to look for his first point as Head of Hearts

"There are many games to go, but we can't keep saying that. We have to take one game at a time and, above all, the Boxing Day game against Hibs."

"If we can get three points there, it will be a small step in the right direction, but we are not dumb enough to know that there is a long way to go and a lot of hard work."

Barnsley's former boss, Stendel, was hired earlier this month to replace Craig Levein, who was fired at the end of October, but Hearts has lost all three games since taking over.

Despite that, Berra believes that the German is the right man to take the club forward.

"He is definitely a character, he's very vocal, he's very passionate and he wants his teams to be like that," he said.

"The training has been very fast, it is trying to change things but it is not going to happen overnight."

"It has energy over the place and, hopefully, that can affect us in the field."