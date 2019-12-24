Chris Hemsworth takes a long break from acting

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Wenn

Thor's cartoonist at Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to extend the break for at least half a year before returning to the set to work in front of the camera.

Chris Hemsworth He extended his break from acting for another "six to eight months."

In June, the "Thor"The actor revealed to the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia that he planned to take a break from acting during the rest of 2019 to spend time with his wife Elsa Pataky and her children: the seven-year-old Indian daughter, and the twins Sasha and Tristan.

However, speaking on the Australian morning show Sunrise on Tuesday, December 24, the star confessed the grueling press tour for his record film "Avengers Final Game"left him desperate to extend his rest.

"I'm going to take some time off now, probably six to eight months, and just be home," he explained. "I had a real, something like that, as a result of the Avengers press tour and it was the three most intense weeks."

"I realized that for so long I had been looking to the future and pursuing the following … and then I realized that, well, that is all. What I have worked and dreamed of doing, and I have to enjoy this moment ".

While Chris has a couple of projects in progress, including a fourth Thor movie scheduled to premiere in November 2021, he admitted that he plans to be more in the "moment" during his free time.

