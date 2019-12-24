Chris Brown's photo of Royalty Brown changing his brother's diapers, Aeko, has amazed fans

Chris Brown is a father again, as you probably know. He is the father of Ammika Harris's baby, whom they called Aeko Catori Brown.

The proud father made fans happy when he decided to share his baby on social networks and people couldn't be happier.

Now, he also shared a photo with his beautiful daughter, Royalty Brown along with his little brother and is more than adorable. You can check it below.

Someone commented: "Awww is going to be a big older sister," and another follower said: "aw, Roro is already a big older sister."

A fan also got excited about the children and said: "I love it so much that you have beautiful babies,quot; bless you guys, "while another fan posted this:" She is really so sweet that this is adorable. "

An Instagram installer said Royalty and Aeko need to have a good photo shoot together: "Your son and royalty should do a session."

A few days ago, Chris also shared a picture where he slept with his baby on his chest and fans loved the way these two joined.

Someone commented: ‘I love this because he can be there for his son from birth. And not having his son hidden from him for 9 months. Congratulations again Chris. You have 2 beautiful children. MINI CHRIS was literally born. @chrisbrownofficial. "

A fan said: "Damn your twin … that is your son fa sho … you lost your royalty being a baby, and not by choice 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 … And God gave you your blessing, to be able to be there from beginning to end 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 truly A Prince for A King. & # 39;

In the photo with his son, Chris wears a ring on his finger that fans assumed was an engagement / wedding ring.

Another follower posted this, defending Chris: ‘Why would anyone be angry if he is married? Let that man live his life, if you are a true fan you should be happy for him … enjoy your blessings Chris. "

Congratulations, Chris for your beautiful family!



