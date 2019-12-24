Chris Brown's daughter proves she is already the best older sister

How sweet!

Just before the Christmas holidays, Chris Brown posted on her Instagram a sweet photo of her 5 year old daughter Royalty changing his 1 month old brother AekoThe diaper in a changing room playground.

"BIG CHANGING DIES SIS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote the R,amp;B singer.

In the photo, Aeko wears a white jumpsuit and sucks a green pacifier while looking at the camera. Royalty is causing a red, green and white Christmas sweater.

Brown and Ammika Harris He welcomed his son, his first son together and his second general, at the end of November. Royalty's mother is the former model of the singer. Nia Amey.

Earlier this month, Brown posted on his Instagram page several images of the baby Aeko from his birth in the hospital, as well as a photo of the child along with a photo of the baby.

"He just stole my whole face … AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right," he wrote.