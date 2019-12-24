Chris Brown melts hearts and provokes drama with the first photo of his two children, royalty and Aeko Catori Brown

Just before Christmas, Chris Brown decided to melt hearts with the sweetest picture of his two children; Royalty Brown and his little brother, Aeko Catori Brown.

The photo that was taken in Chris's mansion shows baby Aeko sucking his pacifier while in a changing table.

Young Royalty pretends to change his adorable little brother, who is looking at the camera.

The proud father had this sweet caption for the photo: "BIG SIS CHANGING DIAPERS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Many fans praised Chris for being such a loving father, while some critics mentioned the baby's skin tone.

One person has this to say: "Beautiful memories, she is an amazing older sister! 💕😍😘❤️💕"

Another follower said: "Awww is going to be a big older sister. Just like that. This legitimate real. You only have children with me. Ugh."

A critic declared: "The baby looks white."

One defender explained: “white? Look at the complexion of Aeko's parents. She looks like her grandmother, mom @mombreezyofficial "Chris,quot;. The same hair, eyes and skin color as your grandmother.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that Chris and his second baby mom, Ammika Harris, have a special bond since Aeko appeared in the photo.

The expert person had the following to say on the matter: "Chris and Ammika share a very strong bond, and it has only been strengthened since the baby was born. Chris is madly in love with his son and very grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world This Christmas will be spoiling them both. "

The source continued to reveal: “Ammika is really adapting to motherhood as something natural. She is very affectionate, and is there for everything and anything that Aeko needs. Ammika's loved ones have seen a different side of her since she became a mother, and that has only made her even more beautiful in her eyes than they ever imagined. She is very protective of Aeko, and is constantly hugging him, looking at him, and never wants to humiliate him. It's adorable, and it's so sweet to see the love between them. "

Some fans believe that the marriage could be in the letters for Chris and Ammika. Do you think it could happen?



