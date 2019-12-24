At least eight people, including five children, died Tuesday when the missiles reached a school in northwestern Syria that housed displaced civilians, a monitor and Opposition activists said.

The attacks went to the town of Jubass, near the city of Saraqeb, in the southern province of Idlib, the Last rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

Syrian government troops also besieged a Turkish lookout in the area, but so far they have not attacked it, opposition activists said.

Syrian forces launched a large ground offensive last week in the northwest, after weeks of bombing that displaced tens of thousands of people in Idlib province.

Opposition activists say that more than 40 villages and villages are now under government control in southern Idlib.

The UN estimates that some 60,000 people have fled the area, heading south, after the bombings intensified earlier this month. Thousands more have fled further north towards the Turkish border in recent days.

The activists blamed Russia, the main ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the war, for Tuesday's missile attack that hit the village school in Jobas. Five children and a woman were among the dead, according to the Briton. Syrian Human Rights Observatory.

Syrian citizen journalist Hussein Khattab reported the same death toll.

Syrian troops have been pushing towards the city of Maaret al-Numan, controlled by the rebels, which is located on a road that connects the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, the largest in Syria.

Assad's forces seem determined to eventually reopen the strategic road, which has been closed by the rebels since 2012.

The Observatory said the troops are now about four kilometers (2.5 miles) from Maaret al-Numan, adding that government forces advancing from the east have surrounded the Turkish observation post near the village of Surman.

Turkey is a strong supporter of the Syrian rebels and has 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria as part of an agreement negotiated with Russia last year. The post near Surman is the second that has been surrounded by Syrian troops this year.

In their push towards Maaret al-Numan, Syrian troops captured the village of Jarjanaz on Monday night, a stronghold of fighters linked to al Qaeda.

Idlib province is dominated by fighters linked to al Qaeda. It also houses three million civilians, and the UN warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.