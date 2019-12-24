Charlotte officers who cited DaBaby are being investigated

TSR Updatez: Following DaBaby's arrest last night in Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department decided to speak publicly about the situation.

As we reported last night, DaBaby alleged that the agents illegally searched him in his hometown just after he acted and organized a toy raffle. After his arrest, DaBaby was fired and summoned him.

The department confirmed that the officers arrested DaBaby and accused him of minor possession of marijuana, resistance and obstruction. Two appointments were issued before they let him go, according to police.

The department also said it is initiating an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if the officers "followed the department's policies and directives,quot; during the incident.

You can read the full statement below:

Jonathan Kirk issued two uniform quotes from North Carolina pic.twitter.com/mjOB0gfzKL – CMPD News (@CMPD) December 24, 2019

It was not immediately clear if the department would place those officers on leave. DaBaby has not yet spoken about the investigation.

We will keep you informed about any updates, Roommates.