Charlie Sheen can join season 29 of & # 39; DWTS & # 39;

Senior vice president of alternative series, specials and night programming Rob Mills reveals that ABC is once again trying to hook the actor after he declined the offer to be in season 28.

The spectators could have seen Charlie Sheen competing in the next season 28 of "Dancing with the stars", if only he did not reject the offer. And now, senior vice president of alternative series, specials and night programming Rob Mills reveals to Variety that ABC is trying again to hook the actor for the new season.

"We've met Charlie Sheen," shares Mills. "I don't think it's a big secret because he came out and talked about it, but I would still love Charlie Sheen to come."

"I found him as one of the friendliest and most charming people," Mills said of him. "Two and a half Men"star". He is just a born artist and I think people would love to see him, but it may not be for him. What really seemed very sweet to him is that he basically said: & # 39; I don't really dance. I have two left feet & # 39 ;, so there is a real sweetness and vulnerability, which would be a lot of fun to show on the show. "

In September, Sheen revealed to Us Weekly that the Alphabet network offered him a place in season 28. However, he told the store that he rejected it because he has no dancing skills. "I was very flattered by ABC and its offer, but at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can't dance," explained the "Peloton" actor.

In addition to Sheen, former Pittsburgh Steelers player Ryan Shazier is among the program's wish list for season 29. Shazier was almost paralyzed during an NFL game in 2017 after suffering a serious spinal injury.

"Two years ago, he was beaten in a soccer game on Monday nights and doctors feared he was paralyzed, and he learned to walk again. Those are those great stories that really are what Dancing With the Stars is all about: Here is someone who has overcome something, and when you do that, you dance, "says Mills. "It would be great".

He also suggests that next season he may present another "Weird eye"star later Karamo Brown It worked well last season. "Karamo was so wonderful this year that one of the other Queer Eye guys would be great," Mills shares. In addition, the program is considering bringing back Christie Brinkley after she was forced to leave "DWTS" after suffering an injury during practice.

"Talk about the people you always wanted! That's Christie Brinkley!" Mills says. "We were celebrating when she said she would do it, and then, as you saw, she broke her wrist. It was such a great story that Christie could see her daughter, Sailor, do it; that was the classic story that & # 39; Dancing With the Stars & # 39; is great; when you make lemonade with lemons. But now we would love to see you back dancing in the ballroom. "