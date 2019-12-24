Celebrities attend the special starry screening of the horror anthology Ghost Stories

After the great success of Lust Stories, the main directors of India, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee are back with another treasure short film. The filmmakers who explored the evolution of sexuality with changing times in the past anthology are venturing into the horror genre with Ghost Stories. By bringing together actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Mrunal Thakur, the official preview of this compilation of movies on the web had excited us for the launch on New Year's Day.

In a special screening for friends and family, the stars met last night to watch the movies for the first time. They attended Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kusha Kapila and many others who took root in the special screening of the film.