Celebrities attend the special starry screening of the horror anthology Ghost Stories

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

After the great success of Lust Stories, the main directors of India, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee are back with another treasure short film. The filmmakers who explored the evolution of sexuality with changing times in the past anthology are venturing into the horror genre with Ghost Stories. By bringing together actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Mrunal Thakur, the official preview of this compilation of movies on the web had excited us for the launch on New Year's Day.

In a special screening for friends and family, the stars met last night to watch the movies for the first time. They attended Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kusha Kapila and many others who took root in the special screening of the film.

Check out all the photos of the guests who attended this event full of stars late at night.



Janhvi Kapoor


one/ 29

Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor


two/ 29

Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor


3/ 29

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor



Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor


4 4/ 29

Karan Johar



Ishaan Khatter


5 5/ 29

Ishaan Khatter



Ishaan Khatter


6 6/ 29

Ishaan Khatter



Kartik Aaryan


7 7/ 29

Kartik Aaryan



Kartik Aaryan


8/ 29

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday



Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday


9 9/ 29

Ananya Panday



Angad Bedi


10/ 29

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia



Angad Bedi


eleven/ 29

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia



Khushi Kapoor


12/ 29

Khushi Kapoor



Sanjay Kapoor


13/ 29

Shanaya KapoorSanjay Kapoor



Kalki Koechlin


14/ 29

Kalki Koechlin



Kiara Advani


fifteen/ 29

Kiara Advani



Kiara Advani


16/ 29

Kiara Advani



Siddhant Chaturvedi


17/ 29

Siddhant Chaturvedi



Karan Johar


18 years/ 29

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Ronniw Screwala, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibaker Banerjee



Karan Johar


19/ 29

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Ronniw Screwala, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibaker Banerjee



Filmfare


twenty/ 29

Mrunal Thakur



Filmfare


twenty-one/ 29

Surween Chawla



Filmfare


22/ 29

Kubbra Sait



Filmfare


2. 3/ 29

Sharad Kelkar, Hussain Kuwajerwala



Filmfare


24/ 29

Taaha Shah



Filmfare


25/ 29

Gulshan Devaiah



Siddharth Roy Kapur


26/ 29

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vishal Bharadwaj



Filmfare


27/ 29

Zoya Akhtar



Huma Qureshi


28/ 29

Huma Qureshi



Filmfare


29/ 29

Mandana Karimi

