Car bomb attack kills eight people in northern Syria | News

A woman and a child were among the eight people who died in a car bomb attack in a Turkish border city in northern Syria on Monday, the defense ministry said.

The car exploded in the village of Suluk, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, the ministry said.

The surveillance group of the Syrian Human Rights Observatory said the attack left five dead.

The attack came when a Turkish delegation was in Russia on Monday to discuss Syria, after reports that Russia-backed attacks forced tens of thousands more Syrians to flee to Turkey.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's attack, but the Turkish defense ministry blamed the Kurdish forces that had controlled the city before the Turkish troops and their Syrian representatives took it during a military operation in October.

Turkish forces and Syrian opposition groups launched "Operation Peace of Spring " against the Kurdish forces in Syria on October 9, with the objective of seizing a strip of land approximately 30 kilometers deep along the 440 kilometer border between the two countries.

He saw Ankara fighters seize a strip of land approximately 120 kilometers long and 30 kilometers deep on the Syrian side of the border.

Ankara says he wants to establish a "safe zone,quot; there to resettle some of the 3.7 million Syrians he houses on his ground. The largest refugee population in the world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that Turkey could not handle a new influx and urged Russia to stop the attacks in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

The Turkey-based Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH) said Monday that 120,000 Syrians were fleeing to the Turkish border, a figure higher than Erdogan's estimate of 80,000.