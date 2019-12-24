Bury FC: the death of a club and a city of mourning

Bury, United Kingdom – We spent five days in Bury, and many of the people we met used four words over and over again.

"It's like a death."

The town has lost its football club. But what initially seems a great shame is much more than that. This is not about football. It's about life.

Bury was once feared in English football: 134 years of history, twice winners of the famous FA Cup.

The club is only 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Manchester and the giants of City and United. The northwest of England is one of the most fertile terrains of world football.

But football has become a business. The rich have become more powerful. The Premier League is the focus of football fans around the world.

Clubs like Bury have struggled to keep up. There are more than 20 football clubs here in the northwest, and some have had problems. Bury went to the limit and was expelled from the English Football League in August.

Its owner at that time was Steve Dale, who bought the club for a single pound but was rarely seen on Gigg Lane, the home of Bury FC since 1885.

We visited the nearby Bolton Wanderers, a proud club full of trophies with a similar history of 140 years behind them. They were also about to close earlier this season.

But Bolton fans still have their game day. The views, the smells and the sounds. The feeling of union, the unexpected. The ritual and the history. Many families come together as a great football tribe.

The day that Bolton, against Milton Keynes Dons, scored the only goal of the game with time running out. The day saw the fans bubbling with joy when they left the stadium. He made his day. The sensation will last beyond this weekend.

On the road in Bury, it should have been game day. But the ground is deserted. The pitch remained, but there are no players or fans here.

"I miss the place with everything in my being right now," Bury fan James Bentley tells me. We are in his lucky style "number 23,quot;. He pulls out two books he has written about Bury FC teams. Also in the bag is your membership pass to come here at age seven with your father. Cameraman Ben, producer Brian and I exhale and try to assimilate it; It is deeply moving and typical of our time in Bury.

"I do a week of five days, from Monday to Friday, in an office, and previously you would be sitting at your desk thinking & # 39; at least I have football to go & # 39; I don't look forward to another weekend."

Football fans around the world feel for the Bury FC community (Carl Recine / Action Images / Reuters)

Joy Hart encapsulates Bury. His father, Les, was a player, physio, coach and manager for a period of 44 years. He was handcuffed to the stadium when the English Football League (EFL) kicked them out of the league and helped publicize their plight in the UK media.

She makes sure to meet us and we hug. His voice breaks with emotion as he explains the feeling of loss.

"You must be a football fan to understand that we mourn. If they think of us, they understand the death we feel."

But there remains a spirit, which, somehow, not everything is lost.

Community work, so often invisible, continues. For now. We visited the men's soccer team under 17 in training. The morning light over the fields is beautiful and touching.

On the other side of the city we see people over 55 playing indoor soccer walking. There are funds from the Premier League and EFL, but only until next summer. It is something, but is it enough?

Why didn't the EFL do more to save Bury? How did they let Steve Dale take over in the first place? Al Jazeera asked these questions and an investigation by the UK government in October demanded answers.

The EFL has said it will review its procedures. But it's too late for Bury FC.

The hope here is that it could become a "phoenix,quot; club, playing somewhere in the leagues but still alive. We joined three fans Helen, Simon and Jon as they explore the possibilities.

"We may not have a club at this time." says Jon. "But we will be Bury. We are Bury."

He should know. Jon watched games with his father. His father watched games with Jon's grandfather, whom Jon never met.

Through Bury FC he feels closer to his father's father.

This is what this story is about. It is not a goal, or a victory, or a season, or a decade. It's not even really about football. It's about belonging to something, somewhere.

I brought my Horsham FC scarf, from my hometown team in Sussex, to hang with scarves and tributes in the Gigg Lane desert.

As a football fan who cares about the role of clubs in his community, he felt the right thing.

Football fans everywhere feel for Bury fans, for the people of Bury. And we thank you for letting us into your lives. We are very grateful.

What fans will be the next to suffer? Trust me, Bury won't be the last.

Who owns you club? And what do they plan to do with that?

