Buffie Purselle talks about the epic fusion of "Married to Medicine,quot;

Buffie Purselle, the latest addition to the Bravo program, Married To Medicine, has responded to critics who criticized her emotional crisis during Sunday's episode.

"Nobody has the right to disturb the delicate balance of how you maintain your happiness day by day. I was gutted and ashamed to say ay once. If this is how friendship looks, I would rather not have it." "she tweeted in response.

In the program, Buffie was seen very emotional because of the fact that he has not been able to have his own children.

Buffie became very angry after a conversation with Dr. Jackie, where Dr. revealed without realizing that Buffie was infertile. Dr. Jackie apologized again, but that didn't stop Buffie from collapsing in the bathroom.

"If [no] he accepted her apology, it would be absolutely correct. But I NEVER asked her for an apology and accepted when she said that she was done with her," she replied to Dr. Jackie saying she was tired of apologizing. "I was kind to her. I invited her. to my spa day and I tried to have fun with her. Who had the attitude or resentment? Was it really me? "