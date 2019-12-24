BTS mocks that they will embark on a new tour next year

WENN / Instar

Big Hit Entertainment, the label behind the seven-piece boy band, recently posted a photo of the children's reflections in the water on social media along with a word that said: "Tour."

Bangtan boys a.k.a. BTS seems to be ready to get back on the road while joking with an April 2020 tour on social media

Big Hit Entertainment, the management and label firm of K-pop sensation, posted a graphic on Twitter that read "TOUR" with the reflections of the seven members of BTS seen in the water.

The publication was subtitled: "April 2020. Stay tuned."

The creators of hits from "Boy with Luv" ‘" Love Yourself World Tour "ended in October after raising more than $ 100 million (£ 77.4 million) worldwide with just 20 shows.

It is not clear if the excursion will be launched in April or if the new project will be announced.