Brooklyn Man Leaks video: Safaree and Erica Mena jumped me!

The stars of Love & Hip Hop, Safaree and Erica Mena, are becoming viral, after their safety had an altercation with a man yesterday in Brooklyn. The man was very beaten.

So what happened? Well, it's not completely clear.

It all started when two girls went to Erica Mena and said "OMG NICKI MINAJ!" The girls were blind or trolling, because Erica is nothing like Safaree's rapper, Nikci Minaj.

Safaree got mad at the two women and started arguing with them.

Out of nowhere, a man appeared who seemed to be trying to defend the two women, who were arguing with Safaree.

Safaree's security intervened and hit the man.

The man now claims that Safaree ordered his safety to carry out the beating, but Safaree and Erica deny it.

Here is a video of the sequels: