Brooklyn Man Leaks video: Safaree and Erica Mena jumped me!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The stars of Love & Hip Hop, Safaree and Erica Mena, are becoming viral, after their safety had an altercation with a man yesterday in Brooklyn. The man was very beaten.

So what happened? Well, it's not completely clear.

It all started when two girls went to Erica Mena and said "OMG NICKI MINAJ!" The girls were blind or trolling, because Erica is nothing like Safaree's rapper, Nikci Minaj.

Recent Articles

©