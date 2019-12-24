Boyce Watkins says that Lizzo is famous because she is fat – Lizzo Clapsback !!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Pop singer Lizzo is known for her great energy, her excellent lyrics and her masterful performances. But it is also known for being a BBW.

Yesterday, the popular online business guru, Dr. Boyce Watkins, came through Lizzo's throat. According to Boyce, who sells business advice online, Lizzo is only famous because she is fat.

According to Boyce, the media is propping up Lizzo because she is "obese." And Boyce says that Lizzo's fame is dangerous, because many obese people suffer from health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Well, Lizzo is fighting Dr. Boyce.

She told Bouyce that she is famous, not because of her weight, but because "she writes good music, songs and performs shows of an hour and a half with a lot of energy."

Recent Articles

YOU. Praise his son, King Harris – See the message about his talented son

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I. We were at Disney World before Christmas on a fun family vacation. Both have been sharing photos of...
Read more

Chris Brown's daughter proves she is already the best older sister

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
How sweet!Just before the Christmas holidays, Chris Brown posted on her Instagram a sweet photo of her 5 year old daughter Royalty changing his...
Read more

Milano defends himself after announcing the pregnancy in a public event since Meek Mill is not happy

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe rumored girlfriend of the Philadelphia rapper explains why she chose to throw the bomb in her fashion show, insisting that it was never...
Read more

Joe Giudice reunites with his daughters in Italy for Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Together again!Joe GiudiceThe daughters met their father in Italy just in time for the holidays. The true housewives of New Jersey star shared images...
Read more

Liam Payne sends love to Harry Styles for his number one album – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©