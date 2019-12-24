Boeing receives $ 400 million for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering service – Defense Blog

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

US aerospace giant Boeing received a $ 400 million contract modification from the US Air Force for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services.

This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services for B-1 and B-52 aircraft, according to a statement issued Monday by the US Department of Defense. UU.

Work will be done at the Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed before December 31, 2020.

Notably, only six of the 61 U.S. Air Force B-1 heavy bombers. UU. They have capacity for the mission, according to the Air Force Magazine citing United States Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The magazine provided a statement from the senator stating that of the 61 heavy bombers, 15 are in warehouse maintenance and 39 aircraft are inactive for inspections or other matters.

"The B-1 fleet is in the midst of an intense list of maintenance and improvement work," Rounds said during a confirmation hearing from the Senate Armed Services Committee for General John Hyten, the head of the US Strategic Command. UU., Which is being considered to become vice president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In response, Hyten implored legislators to provide B-1 maintenance funds to reverse fleet problems.

* * If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors in our news articles, you can inform us using the online comments form.

Recent Articles

Mason Rudolph: Pittsburgh Steelers places quarterback on injured reserve | NFL news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

25 celebrities who are entering the Christmas spirit

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
25 celebrities who are entering the Christmas spirit...
Read more

YOU. Praise his son, King Harris – See the message about his talented son

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I. We were at Disney World before Christmas on a fun family vacation. Both have been sharing photos of...
Read more

Chris Brown's daughter proves she is already the best older sister

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
How sweet!Just before the Christmas holidays, Chris Brown posted on her Instagram a sweet photo of her 5 year old daughter Royalty changing his...
Read more

Milano defends himself after announcing the pregnancy in a public event since Meek Mill is not happy

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe rumored girlfriend of the Philadelphia rapper explains why she chose to throw the bomb in her fashion show, insisting that it was never...
Read more
©