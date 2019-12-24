Boeing receives $ 400 million for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering service – Defense Blog

US aerospace giant Boeing received a $ 400 million contract modification from the US Air Force for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services.

This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services for B-1 and B-52 aircraft, according to a statement issued Monday by the US Department of Defense. UU.

Work will be done at the Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed before December 31, 2020.

Notably, only six of the 61 U.S. Air Force B-1 heavy bombers. UU. They have capacity for the mission, according to the Air Force Magazine citing United States Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The magazine provided a statement from the senator stating that of the 61 heavy bombers, 15 are in warehouse maintenance and 39 aircraft are inactive for inspections or other matters.

"The B-1 fleet is in the midst of an intense list of maintenance and improvement work," Rounds said during a confirmation hearing from the Senate Armed Services Committee for General John Hyten, the head of the US Strategic Command. UU., Which is being considered to become vice president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In response, Hyten implored legislators to provide B-1 maintenance funds to reverse fleet problems.