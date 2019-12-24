Boeing, Christmas, N.B.A .: your report on Tuesday

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

We are covering plans for a new US defense strategy. UU. Y Boeing leadership change And, in a break from the news, we have an exclusive video interview with Taylor Swift.

It would be the first phase of a review of global deployments that could reorganize thousands of troops. Nearly 200,000 US forces are stationed abroad, roughly the same number as when President Trump took office with the vote to end the "endless wars,quot; in the United States.

The details: Discussions about a pullback in Africa include abandoning a new $ 110 million drone base in Niger and ending assistance to France, which is fighting militants in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Go deeper: Mr. Esper's initiative, which is also said to include a review of deployments in Latin America, reflects an 18-year change in anti-terrorism efforts to focus on confronting powers such as China and Russia.

David Calhoun who was appointed Monday as executive director of the troubled aircraft manufacturer, has been described as a "change specialist." His colleagues called him an experienced and decisive operator.

This week's Times magazine is dedicated to 23 of the artists, innovators and thinkers who died in 2019.

They include, above, clockwise from the upper left corner, the writer Toni Morrison, NASA's Opportunity Rover, photographer Robert Frank and designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Offer for evidence of political judgment: Senator Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic minority, called for the publication of more records before President Trump's trial. Separately, the House pressed for the testimony of Donald McGahn, the former White House lawyer.

Syrian government offensive: About 100,000 people have fled their homes in the northwest of the country when President Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russia, has intensified a military offensive there in recent days, aid groups said.

Visions of an alternative government: A Washington state lawmaker was accused last week of participating in domestic terrorism by supporting an armed takeover of a federal wildlife refuge. Behind the scenes, he and right-wing activists were preparing for the civil conflict.

Written by two men from the New York area, Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson, "Blue Christmas,quot; became popular in the early 1950s by The country singer Ernest Tubb. But it was the later version that became a perennial success.

Presley, who died in 1977, apparently recorded the song reluctantly. "Let's get this over with," he told his band, and urged them to "do something silly,quot; on the recording, according to a 2012 interview with Millie Kirkham, one of his backup singers.

Mrs. Kirkham took the word of the King by singing "woo-we-woo,quot; throughout the song.

"When we finished, we all laughed and said:" Well, that's a record that the record company will never release & # 39; ".

