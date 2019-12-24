Boeing, Christmas, N.B.A .: your report on Tuesday

It would be the first phase of a review of global deployments that could reorganize thousands of troops. Nearly 200,000 US forces are stationed abroad, roughly the same number as when President Trump took office with the vote to end the "endless wars,quot; in the United States.

The details: Discussions about a pullback in Africa include abandoning a new $ 110 million drone base in Niger and ending assistance to France, which is fighting militants in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Go deeper: Mr. Esper's initiative, which is also said to include a review of deployments in Latin America, reflects an 18-year change in anti-terrorism efforts to focus on confronting powers such as China and Russia.

A new leader to moderate the Boeing crisis

David Calhoun who was appointed Monday as executive director of the troubled aircraft manufacturer, has been described as a "change specialist." His colleagues called him an experienced and decisive operator.