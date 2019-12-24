Boeing, Christmas, N.B.A .: your report on Tuesday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering plans for a new US defense strategy. UU. Y Boeing leadership change And, in a break from the news, we have an exclusive video interview with Taylor Swift.
It would be the first phase of a review of global deployments that could reorganize thousands of troops. Nearly 200,000 US forces are stationed abroad, roughly the same number as when President Trump took office with the vote to end the "endless wars,quot; in the United States.
The details: Discussions about a pullback in Africa include abandoning a new $ 110 million drone base in Niger and ending assistance to France, which is fighting militants in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
Go deeper: Mr. Esper's initiative, which is also said to include a review of deployments in Latin America, reflects an 18-year change in anti-terrorism efforts to focus on confronting powers such as China and Russia.
A new leader to moderate the Boeing crisis
David Calhoun who was appointed Monday as executive director of the troubled aircraft manufacturer, has been described as a "change specialist." His colleagues called him an experienced and decisive operator.
He will replace Dennis Muilenburg, who was fired in the middle of one of the worst crises of the company in its 103 years of history. Boeing has faced a series of delays in the repair of its best-selling aircraft, the 737 Max, after two fatal accidents, and it is unclear when the model will return to the air.
Background: Calhoun, who is also president of Boeing, has faced corporate problems before. He began his career at General Electric and ran his aircraft engine business after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
Little persuasive verdicts in Saudi Arabia
The sentences handed down eight men on Monday for the murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi last year were widely dismissed as punishing low-level agents while protecting their leaders. A United Nations expert who investigated Mr. Khashoggi's death called the verdicts "a mockery."
The kingdom has denied any involvement of its crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, and his chief assistants, but a C.I.A. The evaluation found that he had probably ordered the operation.
Five men were sentenced to death on Monday and three to prison. Prayers are subject to appeal.
Background: The kingdom has long said that Mr. Khashoggi's death at his consulate in Istanbul was a last-minute decision by corrupt agents. But there is ample evidence: documented in a Times video investigation: which Saudi agents arrived in Turkey with the intention and tools to kill.
If you have some time, it's worth it
The lives they lived
This week's Times magazine is dedicated to 23 of the artists, innovators and thinkers who died in 2019.
They include, above, clockwise from the upper left corner, the writer Toni Morrison, NASA's Opportunity Rover, photographer Robert Frank and designer Karl Lagerfeld.
This is what is happening most.
Offer for evidence of political judgment: Senator Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic minority, called for the publication of more records before President Trump's trial. Separately, the House pressed for the testimony of Donald McGahn, the former White House lawyer.
Syrian government offensive: About 100,000 people have fled their homes in the northwest of the country when President Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russia, has intensified a military offensive there in recent days, aid groups said.
Visions of an alternative government: A Washington state lawmaker was accused last week of participating in domestic terrorism by supporting an armed takeover of a federal wildlife refuge. Behind the scenes, he and right-wing activists were preparing for the civil conflict.
End the punishment for the death of birds: In one of its first environmental acts, the Trump administration decided that companies would no longer be responsible for the death of "incidental,quot; birds. The Times examined the effects.
New charges per driver: An Iowa woman who said she ran over a girl because she thought she was "Mexican,quot; was charged with another blow and leak that involved a boy, as well as a separate hate crime. Police said the three attacks occurred in just over an hour.
Germs in the Ganges: The sacred river offers clues about the spread of one of the most discouraging health problems in the world: antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Snapshot: Above, the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, which It will not perform Christmas services for the first time in more than two centuries, as reconstruction continues after the devastating April fire.
The other life of lost luggage: About 250,000 items are lost every year on trains or platforms of the German rail operator. After three months, the items are sold at auction. The Times joined to see what happens.
Christmas calendar of N.B.A. A list of five games on Wednesday will show the best in the league (and some of the worst).
Nightly Comedy: The hosts are out this week, so we looked again A year of monologues focused on politics. "I don't want to talk about Donald Trump every night," Jimmy Kimmel said in March. “None of us do it. But it gives us no other choice.
What we are reading: The look based on data from FiveThirtyEight in good movies that are a bit about Christmas. Melina Delkic, on the informational meeting team, writes: "Sure," Noel "and,quot; Fred Claus "are there, but did you expect,quot; Die Hard 2 "? You can tell the writer had fun with this one, and so do you.
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory in …
The song "Blue Christmas,quot;
Mariah Carey's song "All I want for Christmas is you,quot; He reached first place on the Billboard Hot 100 this month for the first time since its launch in 1994.
He is not the only old Yuletide who came to the charts this year.
"Blue Christmas," as recorded by Elvis Presley in 1957, landed in the Billboard Top 40 In January, Presley's first appearance there since 1981.
Written by two men from the New York area, Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson, "Blue Christmas,quot; became popular in the early 1950s by The country singer Ernest Tubb. But it was the later version that became a perennial success.
Presley, who died in 1977, apparently recorded the song reluctantly. "Let's get this over with," he told his band, and urged them to "do something silly,quot; on the recording, according to a 2012 interview with Millie Kirkham, one of his backup singers.
Mrs. Kirkham took the word of the King by singing "woo-we-woo,quot; throughout the song.
"When we finished, we all laughed and said:" Well, that's a record that the record company will never release & # 39; ".
