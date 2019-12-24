Boeing can't fly its 737 Max, but is ready to sell its security

Since the Boeing 737 Max plane landed in March, after two accidents that killed 346 people, a question arose for the company: would the passengers be too scared to fly on the plane once it returns to the air?
It turns out that, although Boeing continues to work on technical solutions for the aircraft that are needed for regulatory approval, it has repeatedly surveyed thousands of passengers worldwide to try to find the answer. The latest results, this month, found that 40 percent of regular travelers said they would not be willing to fly in the Max.
Then, in a series of conference calls with airlines and in 40 pages of presentation materials that were reviewed by The New York Times, Boeing presented strategies for airlines to help regain public confidence and convince travelers that The company's most popular plane was safe.
For example, if a traveler does not want to fly after buying a ticket, arriving at the airport gate or even after boarding the plane, Boeing says the airline could offer to book a flight again, make flight attendants or pilots speak with the interested Passenger or deliver 3 by 5 inch information cards detailing why the Max is safe.
"Every interaction with an anxious passenger, whether in person or online, is an opportunity to show our care and concern," the presentation said. "This is as simple as recognizing the mental state of a passenger. Research shows that emotions drive decision making, so a human connection will be more effective than rational appeals."
In the most extreme cases, Boeing suggests using "techniques related to a medical emergency during the flight to reduce the scale."
Calls and documents underline the huge challenges that Boeing faces in the coming months while trying to restore its reputation The Max remains on the ground, and there is no schedule for when regulators will consider it safe to return to the air. In just the past week and a half, Boeing fired its executive director and said it would temporarily close the factory that makes the Max.
Boeing has consulted thousands of travelers around the world four times since May, and discovered that skepticism around the Max had only marginally improved. Among travelers in the United States, only 52 percent said they would be willing to fly on the plane, according to the survey.
"General awareness about the problems related to the 737 Max is still very high in all countries," Boeing wrote.
Conference calls, which lasted approximately 30 minutes each and were made for three days last week, are part of Boeing’s attempts to regain the confidence of airlines, which have lost billions of dollars and had to cancel thousands of flights due to Max's grounding. . The effort was led by Bernard Choi, a member of the company's communications team.
Some US airline executives were enraged with the presentation and materials, according to four people familiar with the matter, believing that Boeing has lost credibility and that the company's participation would only damage its efforts to regain passenger confidence. . But dozens of airlines around the world have ordered the Max, and many of them, especially the smaller ones, might find the materials useful.
"We routinely commit to the communications teams of our airline customers to seek their comments and inform them of our latest plans," said Gordon Johndroe, a spokesman for Boeing, in a statement on Monday. "Each airline is different in its needs, so we provide a wide range of documents and assistance that you can choose to use or adapt to your liking."
Boeing has seriously faltered in its public response to the crashes. The ousted executive president, Dennis A. Muilenburg, who was fired Monday repeatedly He made overly optimistic projections about when Max could return to service, bothering regulators and airlines. He drew the wrath of the legislators at the congressional hearings, where the families of the victims of the accident shuddered at his name. The hiring of the main crisis communications companies Sard Verbinnen and Edelman did little to improve the company's reputation.
On Monday, Boeing said that Niel Golightly, the communications chief of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and former Navy fighter pilot, would become its communications chief next year.
During its presentation to the airlines, the company also distributed a set of infographics, reference cards, videos and frequently asked questions.
One of the videos was an animated explanation of the new software in the Max, called MCAS, which was intended to make the plane handle more predictably, but played a role in both accidents. In the video, marked "Draft – Advanced copy, pending certification,quot;, a narrator explains that in the accidents, MCAS was activated repeatedly after a sensor in the fuselage of the plane did not work properly, causing the plane to crash. The video continues to explain the changes that Boeing is making at MCAS.
"Life depends on the work we do," says Boeing chief commercial pilot Jim Webb in another video. "We know that when you get on board, you trust us."
Sometimes the material is surprisingly self-critical. In a draft of the memo that Boeing prepared for airlines to share with employees such as flight attendants, the company suggests that the airlines say: “Boeing understands that it fell short and disappointed us, as well as the public that was flying, and has committed to continually improving and learning. "
In another memo, Boeing says the airlines could tell their pilots this: “We have told our Boeing partners that they did not communicate enough about MCAS, and they have listened to us. In the future, they commit to doing a better job by communicating with us. ”
Boeing did not fully inform the pilots about how MCAS worked until after the first accident, off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018.
The materials also show that Boeing would try to delay the narrative that the Max was developed under intense deadline pressure while the company faced strong competition from its European rival, Airbus.
In a draft of a frequently asked questions document aimed at helping airlines communicate with their employees, Boeing included the question: "Is it true that the 737 Max was put into service?"
Boeing suggests that airlines respond in this way: "No. For a period of six years, Boeing worked through a disciplined methodical development process that culminated in a robust testing program that validated the safety and performance of the aircraft."
In a section of the presentation focused on social networks and marketing, the company said it planned to "amplify the positive stories reported," and that it intended to buy ads to promote the return to service of the plane. He said a company website dedicated to updates on the Max was being designed with "improved usability,quot; and "rigidity,quot; to "encourage more time on the site and repeat visits," phrases commonly used in the communications business.
The presentation said that Boeing's "digital and media team,quot; would be "monitoring social conversations throughout the day."
The company also indicated that it was preparing responses in the event that Max encountered difficulties even after restarting the service, which could happen given that more than 500 are already built and around 5,000 have been ordered. The scenarios in which Boeing was preparing to include engine failures and smoke in the cabin and "significant,quot; events on Lion Air or Ethiopian Airlines flights, which operated the two planes that crashed.
At the presentation, Boeing promoted its ability to obtain industry analysts and some pilots to make encouraging public statements about the company. He identified dozens of aerospace trade fairs in 2020 where he planned to present his case. And he promised to work with the airlines during the first flights to increase consumer confidence, including the offer to have Boeing executives on board.
"We know we have work to do to restore confidence in Boeing and Max," Mr. Johndroe said Monday. "We are working closely with airlines, their pilots and flight attendants to ensure they have the information they need to provide the traveling public to ensure that once the certification process is completed, the Max will be one of the planes safer than flying today. "