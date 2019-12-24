Boeing can't fly its 737 Max, but is ready to sell its security

Conference calls, which lasted approximately 30 minutes each and were made for three days last week, are part of Boeing’s attempts to regain the confidence of airlines, which have lost billions of dollars and had to cancel thousands of flights due to Max's grounding. . The effort was led by Bernard Choi, a member of the company's communications team.

Some US airline executives were enraged with the presentation and materials, according to four people familiar with the matter, believing that Boeing has lost credibility and that the company's participation would only damage its efforts to regain passenger confidence. . But dozens of airlines around the world have ordered the Max, and many of them, especially the smaller ones, might find the materials useful.

"We routinely commit to the communications teams of our airline customers to seek their comments and inform them of our latest plans," said Gordon Johndroe, a spokesman for Boeing, in a statement on Monday. "Each airline is different in its needs, so we provide a wide range of documents and assistance that you can choose to use or adapt to your liking."

Boeing has seriously faltered in its public response to the crashes. The ousted executive president, Dennis A. Muilenburg, who was fired Monday repeatedly He made overly optimistic projections about when Max could return to service, bothering regulators and airlines. He drew the wrath of the legislators at the congressional hearings, where the families of the victims of the accident shuddered at his name. The hiring of the main crisis communications companies Sard Verbinnen and Edelman did little to improve the company's reputation.

On Monday, Boeing said that Niel Golightly, the communications chief of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and former Navy fighter pilot, would become its communications chief next year.