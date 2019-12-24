Bode Miller and Wife Dish on details of newborn twins, reveal their names

Instagram

The couple decided on Asher and Aksel for their identical twin names, as the wife of Olympic skier Morgan Beck shares how boys are different in personality.

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck They have named their newborn twins Asher and Aksel.

The couple welcomed their identical twins on November 8 and, during an appearance on "TodayThe program on Tuesday, December 24, announced the names they had chosen for newcomers.

"For the most part, it's official because they have socks with their names," Morgan joked, speaking from the couple's vacation getaway in Big Sky, Montana. "We're still going from one place to another, but we've decided on Asher and Aksel."

Bode added: "They are big names, they definitely fit."

And although the two children are identical in appearance, their mother revealed that their individual personalities are already beginning to develop.

"They are very different. Asher is much more in need. He loves attention," he said. "He loves being curled up, while Aksel is much more like, & # 39; I'm fine if you're fine, and even if you're not well, I'm still fine. & # 39; so it's much softer."

The couple also shares children, Easton, 14 months, and Edward, four, while Bode is also the father of son Samuel, six, and his daughter Neesyn, 11, with his former Sara McKenna.

Bode and Morgan's daughter, Emeline, died after a tragic drowning accident in June 2018, at the age of only 19 months.