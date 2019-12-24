Bode Miller and Morgan Miller reveal the names of their twins

World, meet Asher miller Y Aksel Miller.

Bode Miller Y Morgan Miller revealed the names of their identical twins in Tuesday's episode of Today.

"For the most part, it's official because they have socks with their names," said the professional volleyball player. Natalie Morales. "We're still going from one place to another, but we've decided on Asher and Aksel."

It seems that proud parents have already had an idea of ​​the personality of their 6-week-old children.

"They are very different," Morgan said. "Asher is much more in need. He loves attention; he loves being curled up, while Aksel says much more, like, & # 39; I'm fine if you're fine. And even if you're not fine, I'm fine. & # 39; He is much softer. "

Bode said that seeing newborns together is "one of the craziest things."

"They hold hands and intertwine their arms," ​​said the former Olympic skier. "They like being next to each other. Obviously, that has been most of their lives so far."