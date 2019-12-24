Bode Miller and Morgan Miller reveal the names of their twins

McCall Miller Photography
World, meet Asher miller Y Aksel Miller.
Bode Miller Y Morgan Miller revealed the names of their identical twins in Tuesday's episode of Today.
"For the most part, it's official because they have socks with their names," said the professional volleyball player. Natalie Morales. "We're still going from one place to another, but we've decided on Asher and Aksel."
It seems that proud parents have already had an idea of the personality of their 6-week-old children.
"They are very different," Morgan said. "Asher is much more in need. He loves attention; he loves being curled up, while Aksel says much more, like, & # 39; I'm fine if you're fine. And even if you're not fine, I'm fine. & # 39; He is much softer. "
Bode said that seeing newborns together is "one of the craziest things."
"They hold hands and intertwine their arms," said the former Olympic skier. "They like being next to each other. Obviously, that has been most of their lives so far."
The couple welcomed the twins in November. The happy news came just over a year after his 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died in a tragic drowning accident.
Morgan described this time of year as "bittersweet."
"You drive it every day," Bode said. "We have to keep going, and the children are amazing. We are super lucky and we feel lucky, but it is as if there is always an undercurrent … that is our reflection on the new normal, there is an undercurrent of loss that never goes to disappear. away. "
This year, the family celebrates parties at their home in Big Sky, Montana.
"We spent a lot of time with her here," Morgan said. "We have many incredible memories with her in this area, (like) her first time skiing and only on vacation here with her. So, it still seems that we can go through this space and see her and feel her and there are days when she feels like if he hadn't left. And then there are days when he feels like he's gone but having all of them … yes. "
Morgan and Bode are also parents of Easton (1) and Nash (4) Bode also has a daughter named Dace (11) and a son named Nate (6) from previous relationships.
"People will ask us, & # 39; How many children do you have? & # 39; Sometimes, (Bode) will say, & # 39; Six & # 39; and I will say, & # 39; No, we have seven & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Morgan, who continues to advocate for water safety education along with Bode. "And that obviously comes with the question of & # 39; Well, where is your other son? & # 39; And answering that question that is no longer here. And then they ask & # 39; how did she happen? & # 39; And you respond with & # 39; She drowned & # 39 ;. It's hard to feel like, & # 39; God, I'm a bad father & # 39 ;. And answering that question is really difficult. It is, you know, a double-edged sword. It is very painful to pass each time. I cry every time, but we convey that message. "
Watch the video to see his interview.
(E! And NBC are part of NBCUniversal).