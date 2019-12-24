Blake Shelton is being pressured by this famous star to marry Gwen Stefani and some fans are not happy with that.

After a recent confrontation between Ellen DeGeneres and Blake Shelton about their proposal to Gwen Stefani, there has been a lot of expectation online, and it seems that fans have been widely divided over the situation.

While many agree with the questions raised by Ellen and share her curiosity, others have thrown themselves on her with accusations of acting inappropriately and out of place, and it seems that this has been a growing trend in those discussions.

At this point, it is not clear if Ellen will be able to escape the violent mini-reaction: it is no secret that she has a large fan base, but at the same time, Blake's followers should not be underestimated.

It all started when Ellen asked Blake about a gift he had previously given to his loved one, and finally directed the conversation towards his absent proposal.

The television host asked: “I gave you a watch. Do you remember that watch? To remind you, time is running.

Shelton responded by saying that she uses the same watch to embarrass her other guests. Ellen had this as a defense: "We did that to Jennifer Lopez, and now she's engaged."

While many have been wondering when Blake is going to ask the big question, it seems that the exact way Ellen raised the issue was seen as unpleasant by some observers, to the point where many people have scolded her.

At the same time, Ellen has certainly managed to cause a stir, since her provocative question has also made it obvious that many other people would be interested in knowing more about the situation.

A source spoke with Hollywood life and explained that although marriage is not in process at this time, they are in love.

The person said: “They moved together not long ago and are very happy in their new home. They are very happy with the state of the relationship, and no one feels the need to get married soon, however, no one would be surprised if they got engaged soon. "

The family friend also said: "The house was a great commitment for both of us, and they are very, very happy to live there. Gwen loves to cook, so he loves to organize dinner there."

Does she have a point, or could she have been a little more subtle in her approach?



