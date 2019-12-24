Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, says Kendall Jenner is gay

Instagram / WENN

Pointing to the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; They often pick her hair instead of dressing, Tokyo states: & # 39; Kendall is definitely gay & # 39 ;.

Kendall Jenner, who always keeps his private life a secret, is often rumored to be dating men throughout his career. However, according to Tokyo Toni, the supermodel is apparently not interested in men.

The mother of Blac Chyna made the claim while sitting with TS Madison in the latter's talk show "The supreme court queen"She said:" Let's keep 100, we all know that Kendall is gay, "to everyone's surprise." Everyone knows that Kendall is gay. Have you ever seen her with a man? "He continued saying." Have you ever seen her like that? "

Tokyo then pointed out that Kendall really didn't do all the things girls usually do. Instead, "on your days off, then your hair is trimmed." Tokyo also claimed that the "keeping up with the Kardashians"star could have noticed after his father, Caitlyn Jenner, came out as transgender. "Kendall is definitely gay," he emphasized once again.

Kendall has not responded to Tokyo's claims. However, before this, she insisted that she was directly in a magazine interview. Victoria's Secret model said at the time: "I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body," but noted that she doesn't rule out future experiences that involve the same gender. She added: "I am totally decayed by experience, not against it, at all, but I had never been there before."

Speaking about his "masculine energy," Kendall emphasized: "I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not transgender or anything. But I have hard energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I'm not gay. I literally don't have nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that. "

Despite keeping his love life private, Kendall has been beaten with dating rumors several times. It was rumored that I was once in love with people like Blake griffin, A $ AP Rocky Y Ben Simmons. More recently, it caused rumors that she is dating her best friend. Fai Khadra.