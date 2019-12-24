Ben White, voted best young player in the championship by Sky Sports readers | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7d6b4395076c969f45e33aea7536a19a9% %MINIFYHTML7d6b4395076c969f45e33aea7536a19a10%

Leeds defender Ben White ranks first in the survey of the best young players in the championship, with Jarrod Bowen of Hull voted second and Jude Bellingham of Birmingham third.





Ben White was voted the best young player in the Championship, in a poll voted by Sky Sports readers.

After almost 40,000 votes were cast in the survey of 10 players 22 years old or younger, the Leeds defender came first with 29 percent of the vote.

White has helped Leeds reach second place in the Championship before Christmas with the best defensive record, conceding only 15 goals in 23 games so far. The form of the Brighton borrower has seen him get the attention of some of the best clubs in the country in January.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City was second in the poll

In second place came the forward of Hull Jarrod Bowen, who has since turned 23. Bowen has helped himself to 15 goals in 23 so far this season, only behind Fulks Aleksandar Mitrovic (17) in the lists of top scorers.

In third place was Jude Bellingham, the 16-year-old record that became the youngest player and scorer in Birmingham's history earlier this season.

Birmingham city youth Jude Bellingham was third

Other players who participated in the vote were Jayden Bogle of Derby, Grady Diangana of West Brom (ceded by West Ham), Eberechi Eze of QPR, Nathan Ferguson of West Brom, Conor Gallagher de Charlton (ceded by Chelsea), Karlan Grant of Huddersfield and Han from Bristol City. -Noah Massengo.