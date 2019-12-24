Ben Stokes says that England's victory in the World Cup was & # 39; destiny & # 39; | Cricket News

Watch the summer of Stokes On Demand from Christmas day and in Sky Sports Cricket boxing day

















Ben Stokes says that England's victory in the World Cup changed his life and that the victory was incredibly rewarding for the team

Ben Stokes says that England's victory in the World Cup felt like a "destiny,quot;, as they surpassed New Zealand in the countdown to the limits to succeed in Lord & # 39; s in July.

Speaking at our special Christmas show, Stokes Summer, which you can see on demand after 4 p. m. Christmas day and then at 5 p. m. of boxing day on Sky Sports Cricket, the all-terrain of England reflects on its leading role in the exciting victory of its team.

The 84 undefeated Stokes in the 50 overs of England said they tied the total of 241 in New Zealand, before he and Jos Buttler took their team to 15 in the Super Over on an unforgettable afternoon in London.

England required 22 of nine balls when Stokes threw Jimmy Neesham in the middle of the deep field, but with Trent Boult ready to take the catch, then stepped on the boundary mattress when England scored six and, in Stokes' eyes, got the trophy .

Lord & # 39; s has never been like this and I don't think it will ever be again. The crowd was absolutely brilliant. I don't think they would have ever expected to see something like they did that day. Stokes in the atmosphere in the World Cup final

"It was almost like the fate we were going to win after that," said Stokes, who then crushed Boult by six in the final before also winning six when Martin Guptill's pitch from the deep deviated from his bat and ran towards the fence

"Trent caught her and stood on the rope and I started pointing out six for some reason. I have no idea why, it's the referee's job!

"But it was almost like a fan in those five seconds that the ball was in the air, wishing and praying for it to drop. It didn't, but then it stood on the rope."

Trent got into two good New Yorkers and didn't seem to miss him. I just had to go with something. I had never played a sweeping shot with a sealant in my life before and I have no idea why I thought it was a good idea to do so at that time. I went with him, committed to do it. As soon as I hit him, I knew he had enough. Stokes on Trent Boult, which sweeps the slogan, for six in the final

England needed two of Boult's final installment to win the game before the Super Over, but Stokes says finding the limit was never his intention.

"I remember thinking & # 39; we can win this World Cup, but we can also lose it & # 39;" said Stokes, who took Boult a long way to ensure a simple draw before Mark Wood ran out of power Complete a second career.

"I could try to get this out of the park, hit a four, hit a six, which would be great to look back and say & # 39; that's how I did it. & # 39; but I knew that if I didn't get it right and left Direct to the air, we would lose the World Cup.

"By doing what I did, we were guaranteed that we would go to a Super Over. I didn't want to give New Zealand the chance to try to be a hero."

I have no idea where that came from. As good a story as it sounds (I didn't ask to have it removed). As soon as it happened, I apologized to Tom Latham and Kane Williamson and told them I had no intention of doing so. " Stokes in deflection of his bat by six

England's chances of victory suffered a massive blow when, since the second legal ball of the New Zealand Super Over, Neesham hit Jofra Archer by six to reduce the Black Caps requirement from seven to four deliveries.

However, Archer remained calm and with the Kiwis who needed two of a ball, Jason Roy fired a shot from the depths before Buttler ran to Guptill to provoke the wild celebrations of England and leave Stokes reflecting on how the years of Hard work had been worth it.

"Being in a team sport is very rewarding because you can share moments like that with many people: teammates, backroom staff who have helped you along the way," he added.

"There is never an individual who wins a game, it is a team effort during a tournament like that and at the end of the game when you are in the locker room, celebrating together, there are 20-25 people who have had the same goal for a period of such a long time

"You can share it with all of them. People who have put their heart and soul into creating an environment and a mentality. All players got medals, but there are many more people who deserve medals in their necks."

I arrived a long time, I remember that Simon Doull was behind me, he sat like a nervous mess. I just looked at him and smiled like, & # 39; oh God! & # 39; When I saw that the ball was not approaching me, I ran and when I saw that it was going towards Jason Roy, I thought, & # 39; yes, better fielder & # 39 ;. Stokes in the last ball of the World Cup final

Stokes had also ignited the first match of the tournament, the victory of 104 races of England over South Africa at The Oval, when, after scoring a century, he took a rather remarkable capture with one hand to fire Andile Phehlukwayo in the deep center, provoking a response from Nasser Hussain to the comment "you can't do that, Ben Stokes!"

"I would describe it as something in a movie where everything goes in slow motion. It was a strange feeling and everything calmed down, I didn't know how to react," Stokes added.

"There was a bit of shame because it had made it a difficult opportunity when it should have been easy."

Stokes absorbs the atmosphere after his excellent capture in The Oval on the first day of the World Cup

"I was in the right position to start and then, for some reason, I started to crawl. I managed to get my hand out and it stuck, but it would have been a good regulatory capture if I had done the right thing and been in the right place

"I will never forget that feeling after that wicket and the team curled up when I returned to the border and the crowd stood up. I just had to assimilate everything. It was a great experience."

Return to skysports.com on Christmas Day to see Stokes' reflections on his Ashes century, winner of a game, in Headingley.