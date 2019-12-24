Ben Stokes' mental well-being is more important than the first test, says Nasser Hussain | Cricket News

"Ben wants to play all the time and do everything: bat, bowl, field, Super Over, Headingley, everything. But at some point you have to think & # 39; is it okay? & # 39;"







Ben Stokes' father is seriously ill in the hospital.

England must make Ben Stokes' mental well-being his priority, even if that means he stays out of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, says Nasser Hussain.

Stokes missed training on Tuesday to be next to the bed of his father Ged, who is in a "critical condition,quot; in a Johannesburg hospital after becoming ill on Monday.

Hussain said Sky sports that even if the all-terrain player wants to play in Centurion, it may be necessary to make the decision from his hands.

The camp will be very worried about Ben Stokes. Ben is a very popular member and not having Ben here means that everyone will think about him, so it will be very difficult to turn on and concentrate. Nasser Hussain

"It has to be the individual's decision to some extent, but in what other aspect of life would you have your father in the hospital in a critical situation and would go to work, even if he wants to enter?" said Hussain.

"I think we have to take care of our cricketers who have already traveled to the other side of the world to come here. Stokes' mental well-being is absolutely paramount."

"Ben wants to play all the time and do everything: bat, bowl, field, Super Over, Headingley, everything. But at some point you have to think & # 39; is it okay? & # 39;

0:58 Michael Atherton analyzes England's options for the first Test against South Africa if Stokes does not play. Michael Atherton analyzes England's options for the first Test against South Africa if Stokes does not play.

"So what if, and we hope this doesn't happen, Ben's father deteriorates during the game? Ben will want to leave and that will cause problems. You have to make a mistake with caution and take care of that asset."

Stokes joined the missing training by teammate Chris Woakes, who has become the last in a series of players who has been affected by a disease on England's tour so far.

I am not surprised that some of them are not well. You send them to New Zealand, you send them to the other side of the world for a week at home, then you send them here, you will pick up things. It is good that it happened now and not the first morning of a test in which you cannot return. Nasser Hussain on the disease that has affected England

Seamers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer and spinner Jack Leach faced the two warm-up games with a virus and with James Anderson recently because of a calf injury, Hussain says England can't risk entering the Centurion Test with just Four players

the Cricket of heaven The expert wants tourists to select a roulette (Matt Parkinson and Dom Bess are options if Leach remains out of play), but expects them to enter with a fast-paced attack on a fast surface.

S Africa vs England Live

"If Stokes is not close, he would not only play the extra hitter in Jonny Bairstow and go to four bowlers," Hussain added before the first Test, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am Boxing Day.

"One reason is because it is hot, while we are also at altitude and that takes you away, you are digging deep."

1:20 The England test team is still a work in progress, so who will advance in the four-game series against South Africa? The England test team is still a work in progress, so who will advance in the four-game series against South Africa?

"You also have a bowler who returns from an injury in Anderson, then you have Broad and Archer who return from health problems, so it is not a four-man attack you want to enter."

"I would definitely have five bowlers and I would definitely have a roulette, since I would be thinking of the second inning, but I don't think England has a roulette. I think they will come in with five players."

"What brings England to this series is that, although it is the Kookaburra ball, it works a bit here. It happens and the pitches are faster, so it will be very different from what they faced in New Zealand (in two series of matches lost 1-0).

0:54 Athers believes that the return of some South African legends to management and training staff will reduce the pressure of Captain Faf du Plessis. Athers believes that the return of some South African legends to management and training staff will reduce the pressure of Captain Faf du Plessis.

"England has to be prepared for Kagiso Rabada to come in a hard green field where the ball will pass.

"They will have to weather that storm, since there will be periods in which it will do a lot and then it will remain very flat. England needs to read the situation, absorb it and then collect it when it stabilizes."

Watch the first test between South Africa and England, at SuperSport Park in Centurion, live from 7 am Boxing Day at Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.